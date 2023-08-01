Connect with us

News Asia

Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions
Advertisement

News Asia

Manipur Video Case: Victims file Plea in Supreme Court

News Asia

Pakistan's Passport Ranking Continues to Decline: A Call for Holistic Policy-Making

News Asia News

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng To Commemorate CPEC's 10th Anniversary With Pakistan Visit Today

News News Asia

Singapore Readies to Execute First Woman in 20 Years

News Asia News

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing "Serious" Level Of Food Insecurity

News News Asia

Doctor and Daughter Arrested in Japan Over Beheading of Man in Hotel

News News Asia

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced After 4 Week Disappearance

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Rescuers in China Scramble to Find Survivors after School Roof Collapses

News News Asia

Pakistan's Election Commission Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant for Imran Khan

News Asia

164th Income Tax Day Celebrations To Be Graced By Honorable Finance Minister On July 24

News Asia News

Chinese President Xi Jinping To Host World Leaders At World University Games Opening In Chengdu

News News Asia

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen Declares Victory in Sham Election

News Asia

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Punjab Government Allocates ₹2.3 Billion for New Official Vehicles

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

News News Asia

VIDEO: 2 Women Paraded Naked, Raped and Murdered in India

News News Asia

Landslide in India Claims 16 Lives, Over 100 Still Trapped

News News Asia

ICC Continues Investigation of Philippines 'Drug War' Killings Under Duterte

News Asia News

China's Inaugural Reusable Spacecraft Set For 2027 Launch, Confirms Chief Engineer

News News Asia

US Private 2nd Class Defects Into North Korea to Prison

News Asia

Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions

Published

32 seconds ago

on

DU UG 1st Merit List

DU UG 1st Merit List: Delhi University is set to unveil the allocation list for undergraduate merit today, on August 1. You can find the list on the university’s admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. Depending on their ranking in the merit list, candidates will be assigned seats.

For Christian minority students, St. Stephen’s College has already declared the commencement of interviews, beginning on August 1.

Checking College and Course Allocation:

To find out which college and course they have been assigned in Delhi University, aspirants must log in to their student profiles. The process can be carried out through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal.

Seat Acceptance and Verification:

Candidates whose names appear on the admission list can apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal.

Between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4, candidates need to accept the allotted seat. By August 5, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications. Payment against the first merit list can be made until 4:59 pm on August 6, 2023.

On August 7, the University will release the second DU admission list.

Steps to check DU UG 1st Merit List 2023:

Here are the steps to check the DU UG 1st Merit List for the year 2023:

  1. Visit the website admission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the candidate dashboard.
  3. Provide your credentials and log in to your account.
  4. Review and download your allotment result.

Important Note:

It is important to note that if a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, their allocated seat will be canceled. Consequently, they will forfeit the seat, and they will not be considered for any further allocations during the current academic year.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng To Commemorate CPEC’s 10th Anniversary With Pakistan Visit Today

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing “Serious” Level Of Food Insecurity

164th Income Tax Day Celebrations To Be Graced By Honorable Finance Minister On July 24
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs