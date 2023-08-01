Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions

DU UG 1st Merit List: Delhi University is set to unveil the allocation list for undergraduate merit today, on August 1. You can find the list on the university’s admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. Depending on their ranking in the merit list, candidates will be assigned seats.

For Christian minority students, St. Stephen’s College has already declared the commencement of interviews, beginning on August 1.

Checking College and Course Allocation:

To find out which college and course they have been assigned in Delhi University, aspirants must log in to their student profiles. The process can be carried out through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal.

Seat Acceptance and Verification:

Candidates whose names appear on the admission list can apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal.

Between 5 pm on August 1 and 4:59 pm on August 4, candidates need to accept the allotted seat. By August 5, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications. Payment against the first merit list can be made until 4:59 pm on August 6, 2023.

On August 7, the University will release the second DU admission list.

Steps to check DU UG 1st Merit List 2023:

Here are the steps to check the DU UG 1st Merit List for the year 2023:

Visit the website admission.uod.ac.in. Navigate to the candidate dashboard. Provide your credentials and log in to your account. Review and download your allotment result.

Important Note:

It is important to note that if a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, their allocated seat will be canceled. Consequently, they will forfeit the seat, and they will not be considered for any further allocations during the current academic year.

