Bangkok’s New Train Terminus Will Officially Open On January 19th

(CTN News) – The first air-conditioned diesel train for visitors between Bangkok and Ayutthaya will operate as the inaugural service from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Train Terminal, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, on January 19.

The first train will depart the station for Ayutthaya at 1:19 p.m., followed by another inaugural service, the fast train between Bangkok and Sungai Kolok.

Hua Lamphong, Bangkok’s former primary terminal, will be replaced by Krung Thep Aphiwat Train Terminal, which will house all 52 long-haul trains operating on the city’s southern, northern, and northeastern routes.

According to the SRT, by moving these trains to the terminus in the Bang Sue area, at least 100 fewer trains will need to cross Bangkok’s roadways every day, greatly reducing traffic at railroad crossings.

Similar to the Red Line Bang Sue-Rangsit suburban train service, all trains for the northern and north-eastern routes will utilize the elevated railway from the main terminal in Bang Sue to Don Mueang station.

The 62 regular, suburban, and tourist trains will continue to run on the surface rails from Hua Lamphong station via Sam Sen and Bang Sue. Ultimately, all trains will use the elevated track apart from the conventional services.

Bang Sue Grand Station was largely transformed into Bangkok’s primary vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, giving shots to 6.3 million individuals up to its shutdown in September.

HM, the King presented the name “Krung Thep Aphiwat,” which translates to “Bangkok’s prosperity,” in September of last year.

To update the station’s nameplate and create a new logo for the SRT, the SRT and Uniq Engineering and Construction have inked a 33 million baht deal.

A Move Forward MP criticized the change’s cost as being too exorbitant, which prompted Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to ask the SRT for an explanation.

