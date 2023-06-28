Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail Faces First Technical Issue After Successful 20-Day Trial Run

(CTN News) – Bangkok’s Yellow Line, a monorail system, encountered its first technical issue since its full opening on June 19. This incident led to a temporary closure of five stops along the route, causing inconvenience to commuters.

In response to the increasing number of passengers, the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has requested the Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) to enhance train frequency, particularly during peak hours.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to improve station display signs, enabling commuters on the Yellow Line to easily switch to other lines within Bangkok’s transit network.

On June 22, at 7 AM, the Yellow Line experienced its first technical issue, resulting in the temporary closure of five stops between Lat Phrao 101 and Hua Mak for approximately one and a half hours. This incident disrupted commuters’ journeys. However, the issue was promptly addressed, and service resumed after the repairs.

To accommodate the growing number of passengers, the DRT has urged the EBM to enhance train frequency during rush hour.

Currently operating every 10 minutes, the DRT plans to reduce the interval to every five minutes during peak hours, specifically from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM.

This adjustment is expected to be implemented by next week, providing commuters with shorter waiting times and smoother travel experiences.

Recognizing the importance of seamless transfers between different transit lines, the DRT and other related agencies are actively working to improve station display signs along the Yellow Line.

These enhancements aim to assist commuters in identifying and accessing connections to other lines conveniently. Notably, the Yellow Line is interconnected with the Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mak Station, and the Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.

Enhancing station signage allows passengers to navigate Bangkok’s transit network more efficiently, enabling seamless transfers and optimizing their travel experience.

