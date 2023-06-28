News
Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail Faces First Technical Issue After Successful 20-Day Trial Run
(CTN News) – Bangkok’s Yellow Line, a monorail system, encountered its first technical issue since its full opening on June 19. This incident led to a temporary closure of five stops along the route, causing inconvenience to commuters.
In response to the increasing number of passengers, the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has requested the Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) to enhance train frequency, particularly during peak hours.
Furthermore, efforts are underway to improve station display signs, enabling commuters on the Yellow Line to easily switch to other lines within Bangkok’s transit network.
On June 22, at 7 AM, the Yellow Line experienced its first technical issue, resulting in the temporary closure of five stops between Lat Phrao 101 and Hua Mak for approximately one and a half hours. This incident disrupted commuters’ journeys. However, the issue was promptly addressed, and service resumed after the repairs.
To accommodate the growing number of passengers, the DRT has urged the EBM to enhance train frequency during rush hour.
Currently operating every 10 minutes, the DRT plans to reduce the interval to every five minutes during peak hours, specifically from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM.
This adjustment is expected to be implemented by next week, providing commuters with shorter waiting times and smoother travel experiences.
Recognizing the importance of seamless transfers between different transit lines, the DRT and other related agencies are actively working to improve station display signs along the Yellow Line.
These enhancements aim to assist commuters in identifying and accessing connections to other lines conveniently. Notably, the Yellow Line is interconnected with the Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mak Station, and the Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.
Enhancing station signage allows passengers to navigate Bangkok’s transit network more efficiently, enabling seamless transfers and optimizing their travel experience.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pattaya Introducing Four Monorail Lines to Alleviate Traffic Congestion
Similar to the lingering ghosts in Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” the Pattaya monorail project continues to haunt the city’s transportation plans, serving as a reminder of the need for improved infrastructure.
Recent discussions, chaired by Pattaya’s deputy mayor, Manote Nongyai, unveiled yet another detailed plan to connect the Pattaya rail station to Bali Hai pier.
This proposed linkage aims to facilitate the seamless transfer of train tourists once the new high-speed train from Bangkok to U-Tapao airport is completed, although the timeline for this accomplishment remains uncertain.
The Cost and Funding Challenges of the Pattaya Monorail Project
Over the past decade, various endeavors have emerged to enhance Pattaya’s transportation system, as the main roads have become more congested, particularly on weekends.
Two years ago, a Swiss company proposed a cable car project along Beach Road; however, it failed to gain support from Public and Private Partnership (PPP) funders.
Concerns were raised during a public meeting regarding the comfort and practicality of transporting passengers in small boxes suspended in the air.
Alternative suggestions, such as trams and railways, have also been proposed, but their implementation would present numerous challenges in an overcrowded city. The introduction of tracks could lead to legal disputes due to the necessary demolition of wide stretches of land through unpopular compulsory purchase orders.
In contrast, a monorail system, requiring minimal vertical and horizontal space, offers a potential solution to bypass these obstacles (though land appropriation would still be necessary at station locations).
The Interdependence of the Pattaya Railway Station and Bangkok-U-tapao Hi-Speed Railway Projects
However, the initial construction costs are anticipated to be high, with a City Hall assessment estimating the project at 26 billion baht, likely an underestimate.
Clearing the path for the monorail project involves navigating a mountain of details. Approval from the new Thai Cabinet and an environmental impact assessment are required.
Substantial funding would need to be secured from international macro-funders of the Eastern Economic Corridor, who have previously financed several local projects, including motorways, beach replenishments, and pier reconstruction.
Whether propulsion or magnetic-based, decisions regarding the technology to be used are yet to be determined. Furthermore, City Hall announced three additional monorail projects connecting central areas with outlying districts, scheduled for completion in the 2030s.
The urgency to address Pattaya’s traffic congestion is evident; however, the successful coordination of the Pattaya railway station and Bangkok-U-tapas high-speed railway projects remains a formidable challenge, far from being resolved.