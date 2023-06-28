Telegram Has Taken Years To Add Stories To Its Platform

(CTN News) – According to a recent announcement from Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, the messaging app is introducing Stories in the early part of July.

More than half of the feature requests received by Telegram relate to the Stories feature, which has been requested by users for years, according to Durov.

He acknowledged that users have been requesting this feature for years. Despite initially being hesitant due to the widespread availability of Stories on other platforms, the company decided to prioritize user feedback and incorporate the feature into the app as a result.

The introduction of Stories on Telegram will give users the ability to control the visibility of their stories. Depending on the preferences of the user, Stories can be shared with everyone, contacts, a customized list of close friends, or a select few individuals.

The stories will be arranged at the top of the chat list in a convenient, expandable section, making it easy for users to access them at any time.

In addition, users will be able to hide Telegram Stories from specific contacts by moving them to the “Hidden” list within their Contacts section, so that their main screens are left clutter-free and free from stories they don’t want to see.

If you want to enhance your storytelling Telegram experience, you can also include captions and links as well. Additionally, users can tag other individuals in their Stories, allowing them to interact with and engage with others easily.

As part of the feature, users will be able to simultaneously capture photos and videos using both the front and rear cameras, similar to the concept that is evident in the BeReal app.

In addition, users will have the ability to control the duration of their Stories. It is possible for them to select an expiration time of 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours, after which time the Story will be no longer visible to the reader.

On the other hand, the user can also choose to display their Stories permanently on their profile page, similar to Instagram’s Story highlights, enabling them to curate a collection of memorable moments to share with their audiences as part of their profile.

What is Telegram mainly for?

Telegram is an instant messaging tool that allows you to send and receive messages from your contacts even without sharing your phone number.

