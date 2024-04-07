Connect with us

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites
Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

37 seconds ago

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

(CTN News) – In accordance with a mandate from the European Union, Apple (AAPL.O) announced on Friday that it is taking steps to make it easier for music streaming apps on the App Store in the EEA to inform users of alternative ways to purchase digital services.

A few weeks ago, Apple was fined 1.84 billion euros ($1.99 billion) by the European Union for restricting music streaming rivals from entering its App Store, thwarting competition from music streaming rivals to the iPhone maker’s App Store.

Earlier in March, the European Commission expressed concerns about restriction of free trade between the EU and the US and recommended that it stop such conduct.

In 2019, Swedish streaming service Spotify (SPOT.N) filed a complaint with the European Commission alleging that Apple had prevented the Swedish company and others from informing users of payment options available outside its App Store based on a complaint filed by Spotify.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that it would allow music streaming app developers to allow users to provide their email address to their app developers in order to receive a link to their website so they can purchase digital music content, as well as inform them of the price and where they can purchase the items.

According to the company, this announcement will allow for “even more” flexibility among music streaming service apps, including Spotify, which holds 56% of the European market for music streaming services.

We reached out to Spotify for comment, but the company did not respond immediately.

According to Apple, however, the Commission decision does not address the ability to charge a commission for all the tools, technologies, and ongoing services that it provides to its customers.

SEE ALSO:

Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He’ll Be Replaced By An Insider

‘Google Cloud’ Announces Pakistan Start-Up Competition
