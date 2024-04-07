Donald Trump’s Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

(CTN News) – In his biggest fundraiser yet, Donald Trump’s campaign expects to raise $40 million.

Paulson expects the event to bring in $43 million for the former president’s third run for the White House.

There will be about 100 guests, including more than a few billionaires, and the event will top President Joe Biden’s $26 million single-event fundraising record. Over $43 million has been raised so far through our fundraising efforts, said Paulson, a hedge fund manager. Massive support comes from a wide range of donors.”

As the Republican Party’s fundraising has struggled to catch up to Biden and the Democrats, the inaugural leadership dinner signals a resurgence for Donald Trump’s and the Republican Party.

Republican Party and Donald Trump’s announced earlier this week that they raised more than $65.6 million. They had $192 million on hand last month, after raising more than $90 million.

Trump has been awarding himself golf trophies at Mar-a-Lago and palling around with billionaires, while Biden has been crisscrossing the nation connecting with voters and outlining his vision for growing the economy. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said, referring to Trump’s Florida residence.

Some big donors initially backed opponents of Trump’s presidential campaign in the Republican primary when he launched his campaign. After Donald Trump’s won easy victories, leveled the field, and became the party’s presumptive nominee, the GOP has backed him.

The event will benefit the Donald Trump’s 47 Committee,

A joint fundraising agreement between the Republican National Committee, state Republican parties, and Save America, which pays Trump’s legal fees. Donations to Save America and his campaign go before those to the RNC and state parties.

Donors who give the suggested $814,600 per person or $250,000 per person will only receive $5,000 from Save America, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to the RNC.

A number of RNC members worried that Trump’s sizable legal fees would go towards Donald Trump’s sizable legal fees, including four criminal cases, as Trump prepared to install a new leadership team at the RNC in March, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Trump’s legal bills aren’t covered by RNC fundraising. Checks written to Save America and the combined campaign get paid first by default.

Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas businessman who supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; New York grocery billionaire John Catsimatidis; Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and Small Business Administration administrator while Donald Trump’s was president; Steve Wynn, casino mogul; and former Georgia senator. Loeffler, according to invitation.

Each “chairman” contributor receives seating at Trump’s table, or $250,000 as a “host committee” contributor. You can choose either option and receive a personalized copy of Trump’s coffee table book, ‘Our Journey Together.’

Tim Scott, Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy, three former rivals for Trump’s Republican nomination, are expected to appear as “special guests.” The former president was quoted as comparing himself to Nelson Mandela, who was jailed by South Africa’s longtime apartheid government before becoming the country’s president.

I’ll gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela if this Partisan Hack puts me in prison for speaking the open and obvious truth.”

Jasmine Harris, a Biden campaign official, responded: “Imagine being so self-centered that you compare yourself to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela within a week. That’s Donald Trump.”

