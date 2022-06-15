Amber Heard Slammed Told to”Stop Playing the Victim”

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is telling anyone who will listen to her that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial brought against her by Johnny Depp.

After a six-week legal tussle between the two Hollywood stars, a jury of her peers awarded Depp more than US$10 million in damages. Heard was awarded just $2 million as she counter-sued.

A Washington Post op-ed written by Heard in which she did not name Depp but called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse” prompted Depp to sue her.

In response to Depp’s lawyer’s claim that her allegations of abuse were hoaxes, Heard counter-sued.

Public opinion during the trial ended up heavily favoring Johnny Depp, with Heard’s lawyers accusing Depp’s legal team of working to “demonize” her.

Heard said the trial was “the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through.”

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she said, describing the sea of Depp supporters she passed through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence with Depp, as his team argued. However, many people who watched the trial were quick to dismiss Heard’s appearance on NBC.

Piers Morgan called on Amber Heard to “stop playing the victim.”

The jurors did not read the social media posts, they listened to the evidence and concluded that Heard was lying, wrote Morgan, retweeting the interview clip.

“I think it’s time for Ms. Heard to stop playing the victim.”

The actor Greg Ellis also called out Heard, who supported Depp throughout the trial. The victimology tour continues because the narcissist craves attention, he said.

“Honestly, this seems to insult the intelligence of the jurors,” Law&Crime Network journalist Angenette Levy posted to Twitter.

On Twitter, many people were angry after seeing what Heard had to see during her interview with NBC.

In a tweet, vocal Depp supporter @ThatBrianFella wrote: “Amber Heard is never wrong, blames everyone else, insults everyone’s intelligence, and never takes responsibility for her abusive behavior. Always a victim!”

The NB interview with Amber Heard will air on Tuesday and Wednesday on Today, while the special edition of Dateline will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 17, 2022.