A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

19 seconds ago

on

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

(CTN News) – According to health officials, polio is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people in New York City’s wastewater, another sign that the disease hasn’t been seen in the U.S. for a decade.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests a likely local circulation of the virus, according to health authorities.

Parents were urged to vaccinate their children against the potentially deadly disease.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real, but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

It is more important than ever to vaccinate our children against polio, and if you are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated, please get the vaccine now.

“Polio is entirely preventable, and its reappearance should inspire us all to act.”

A director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. José R. Romero, said, “This is sobering; we know polio spreads quietly, and it is likely that many people in these communities are infected with the virus and shedding it.

Vaccinations are also urgently needed and living reminders of their importance.”

