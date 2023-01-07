Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – NORFOLK, Va. – According to police and school officials in Newport News, Virginia, a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher at his school during a fight inside a first-grade classroom on Friday.

According to police, no pupils were hurt in the incident at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, a 30-year-old lady, sustained fatal wounds.

By late afternoon, her condition had slightly improved, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

In response to a question from a reporter, Drew stated, “We did not have a situation where someone was walking around the school firing.

Drew claimed that the teacher and student had interacted in a classroom context.

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher In Virginia Classroom: Police

Students and police gather outside Richneck Elementary School after a shooting on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

He claimed that the youngster had a firearm in the classroom and that detectives were trying to determine how the boy got hold of it. The police chief gave no additional information regarding the incident or what took place inside the school.

According to The Virginian-Pilot newspaper, a text message from the school informing her that one person had been shot and another was in jail was received by Joselin Glover, whose fourth-grader is involved.

She cried out, “My heart stopped.” “I was anxious and panicking. Just curious if that one individual was my son.”

Her 9-year-old son Carlos was playing outside. But he claimed that shortly after, he and his classmates were holed up in a classroom’s rear.

Carlos informed the newspaper that “most of the class was crying.”

Carlos Glover, age 9, a fourth grader at Richneck Elementary School, is held by his mother, Joselin Glover, as they leave the school, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va.(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

At the entrance to the gym, parents and children were reunited, Newport News Public Schools said through Facebook.

The police chief stated that officers from the police department were in charge of that investigation but did not precisely respond to queries about whether authorities had contact with the boy’s parents.

“To help us best provide services to this young kid, we have communicated with our commonwealth’s attorney (local prosecutor) and several other institutions,” Drew stated.

A city of around 185,000 inhabitants, Newport News, is located in southeast Virginia and is well-known for its shipyard, which produces the nation’s aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy ships.

Hundreds of parents were waiting outside a reunification center located at 128 Deal Drive, anxious to be reunited with their children Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a teacher was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. (Josh Janney)

According to the Virginia Department of Education website, roughly 550 kids attending Richneck are in kindergarten through fifth grade. According to school authorities, there won’t be any classes at the school on Monday.

George Parker III, the superintendent of Newport News public schools, said, “Today, our pupils got a lesson in gun violence and what weapons can do to disrupt not only an educational environment but also a family, a community.”

