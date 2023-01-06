President Putin Issues 36-Hour Holiday Weekend In Ukraine Ceasefire For Orthodox Christmas

Connect with us

Ukraine War

Published

10 seconds ago

on

This weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine, the first such broad-reaching truce action in the conflict's nearly 11-month history. It was unclear whether hostilities would actually end on the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere because Putin did not appear to make his cease-fire order contingent on a Ukrainian willingness to follow suit. Russian peace efforts have previously been disregarded by Ukrainian officials as a stalling tactic by Moscow to gather its forces and be ready for new assaults. Russian authorities have issued temporary local cease-fires at several spots during the conflict that broke out on February 24 to allow for the evacuation of civilians or other humanitarian objectives. Putin's command on Thursday marked the first time he had asked his soldiers to respect a cease-fire over the entire country of Ukraine. Putin's order, addressed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and posted on the Kremlin's website, reads in part: "Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ." Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, tweeted that Russian soldiers "must leave the occupied territory" before there can be a "temporary truce," however this was not necessarily the final official statement from Kyiv. Avoid being hypocritical yourself. Although he declined to make any direct comments, U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Thursday at the White House that it was "interesting" that Putin was prepared to target hospitals, daycare centres, and churches on Christmas and New Year's. He said, "I guess he's trying to find some oxygen." Putin followed the advice of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who suggested a ceasefire from midday on Friday to midnight on Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 3 p.m. EST Saturday). Although some Christians in Ukraine also observe Christmas on that day, the Orthodox Church, which follows the antiquated Julian calendar, celebrates the holiday on January 7—a day later than the Gregorian calendar. The call from Kirill had been regarded by Podolyak before as "a cynical trap and a component of propaganda." Prior to December 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommended a Russian army withdrawal; however, Russia rejected it. Kirill has previously defended the conflict as a component of Russia's "metaphysical struggle" against Western liberal ideologies. Putin's decision for a cease-fire, according to independent political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya, is meant to give the impression that he is rational and interested in peace. According to her, the action "fits perfectly with Putin's rationale, in which Russia is acting on the right side of history and battling for justice." Stanovaya, the founder of the independent R.Politik think tank, remarked on Telegram, "We must not forget that in this conflict, Putin feels like a "good guy," doing good not only for himself and the "brotherly nations," but also for the globe he is liberating from the "hegemony" of the United States. She further connected Putin's action to the recent attack by Ukrainian forces on Makiivka, which resulted in the deaths of at least 89 Russian service members. The expert stated, "He definitely doesn't want to get something like that for Christmas." Some in Kyiv's soggy streets questioned the Russians' sincerity in proposing a cease-fire. Svitlana Zhereva questioned, "Shall we believe Russians?" in response to Kirill's suggestion. "On the one hand, they have approved of war and killing, while on the other, they wish to portray themselves as saints who abhor bloodshed. But one should evaluate people based on their deeds. Putin ordered a cease-fire after being asked to do so by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday, according to the Turkish president's office. The Russian president reportedly "reaffirmed Russia's openness to a serious engagement" with Ukrainian authorities, according to the Kremlin. Erdogan also stated over the phone to Zelenskyy that Turkey was prepared to serve as a "lasting peace" mediator. Erdogan routinely makes such promises, assisted in negotiating a deal allowing Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain, and helped arrange a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. The usual conditions were attached to Russia's stated willingness to engage in peace talks: "Kyiv authorities fulfil the well known and repeatedly stated demands and recognise new territorial realities," the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow's insistence that Ukraine recognise Crimea as part of Russia and other illegitimate territorial gains. Due to Russia's territorial claims and Ukraine's insistence that Russia withdraw from occupied territory, previous attempts at peace talks have failed. Another official stated that Moscow's position on Ukraine has not changed and that Moscow "wants a Europe where they can control a neighbouring country." In Oslo, Norway, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated, "We have no signs that President Putin has modified his objectives or his goals for Ukraine." Individual NATO nations are supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons as they scale up their military assistance. The French Defense Ministry recently pledged that it will soon hold discussions with its Ukrainian equivalent about supplying armoured combat vehicles. According to the French presidency, the Ukrainian military would receive this kind of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer for the first time. According to Biden, the United States might send Bradley Fighting Vehicles—a medium-armored fighting vehicle that can also be used as a troop transport—to Ukraine. The battleground appears to have reached a standstill as additional weaponry arrive, turning the conflict into an attrition struggle. The mobility of troops and equipment is more constrained as winter approaches. During the most recent battle, at least five civilians were killed and eight were injured nationwide by Russian shelling, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office. According to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, a violent conflict has left 60% of Bakhmut's eastern city in ruins. The Russians appear to be being held back by Ukrainian defences. In addition to giving Putin a significant military victory after months of losses, the capture of the city in the Donbas region, a vast industrial area bordering Russia, would cut off Ukraine's supply routes and allow Moscow's forces to advance on important Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk. The first prisoners recruited for battle by the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, earned a promised government amnesty after spending six months on the front line, in what appeared to be an effort to persuade other individuals to join the struggle. The rich owner of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown shaking hands with roughly 20 individuals who had been pardoned in a footage that the state news agency RIA Novosti aired. Last month, the White House said that Wagner had 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, including 40,000 prisoners who had been recruited. According to U.S. estimates, Wagner is investing around $100 million every month on the conflict.

A woman sits in a boat crossing the Siverskyi-Donets river near Staryi-Saltiv, Kharkiv region on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, transporting the coffin containing her dead son, a soldier who was killed in fighting with Russians. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

