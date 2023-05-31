14-Year-Old Student Fatally Stabbed in Classroom

On Monday afternoon, a teenage student was stabbed to death and three others were injured in a classroom at a school in in northeastern Thailand’s Si Sa Ket province. Police were called to a public school in the Sri Rattana district at approximately 2:20pm.

A 14-year-old Matthayom Suksa 2 student was found dead in a classroom with several stab wounds. Teachers provided first aide assistance to three other injured pupils before rescue workers transported them to the hospital.

The dead adolescent and another pupil, both 14, from Mathayom Suksa 2, had been playing together before getting into a fight during lunch break. According to Thai media, the other student stormed off in rage. The enraged student returned in the afternoon, surrounded by companions.

According to reports, he was armed with a knife and attacked the victim, who was sitting in the front of the classroom.

The student was stabbed in the chest and other regions and collapsed to the floor, bleeding. During the fight, three more students were injured. The assailant the fled according to police.

Later his parents accompanied a young student to the Sri Rattana police station, where the boy was charged with causing death by violence and assault on others. The teen would be sent to the provincial juvenile court, according to police.

In other police news, an enraged previous owner who refused to leave a housing development in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district shot and killed a woman who acquired the house from a bank auction on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police were called to a housing development on Thanyaburi’s Khlong 11 in tambon Bueng Namrak in Pathum Thani.

The slain woman was shot dead on the road outside her home. In reports, she was just referred to as Ms. Kamolporn.

The house where the former owner was held up was surrounded by police. Negotiations were made to persuade the shooter to turn himself in. According to police, the culprit was the former owner, a 65-year-old male.

According to reports, the bank confiscated and sold the mans residence. The woman purchased it from the Bank’s Legal Execution Department.

The new owner had arrived to discuss the man’s departure from the house. Instead, he allegedly shot at her with a gun, killing her instantly. According to reports, the man’s name was merely Mr. Decha.

One shot was fired from the residence at 5.17pm, according to TV, as a police special operations unit encircled the property. There has been no report of injuries.

Gun Violence in Thailand

Gun violence in Thailand is a concerning issue that has been prevalent for many years. While Thailand has relatively strict gun control laws compared to some other countries, illegal firearms and gun-related crimes continue to be a significant problem. It is important to note that my knowledge cutoff is September 2021, so the following information may not reflect the most recent developments.

Thailand has a relatively high rate of gun ownership per capita, with estimates suggesting that there are around 10 million firearms in circulation. However, most of these guns are in the hands of private citizens who legally own them for self-defense or sporting purposes, such as shooting ranges and hunting.

Despite legal restrictions, illegal firearms are also prevalent in Thailand, and they are often involved in criminal activities, including gang violence, drug trafficking, and organized crime. These illegal guns are often smuggled into the country from neighboring countries with looser gun control regulations.

Gun violence in Thailand includes various incidents, such as homicides, armed robberies, gang conflicts, and domestic violence cases. Urban areas, particularly Bangkok and other major cities, tend to experience a higher rate of gun-related crimes compared to rural regions. However, it is important to emphasize that Thailand, like any other country, has many safe areas where gun violence is not a significant concern.

The Thai government has taken measures to address the issue of gun violence, including strengthening law enforcement efforts to combat illegal firearms trafficking, conducting periodic gun amnesties to encourage people to hand over illegal weapons, and implementing stricter penalties for gun-related offenses. However, the effectiveness of these measures in curbing gun violence has been a subject of debate, and the problem persists.

It’s important to gather up-to-date information from reliable sources to obtain the most accurate and current statistics and developments on gun violence in Thailand.