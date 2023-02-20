S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – On Monday, the number of newly reported COVID cases fell below the 5,000 mark, indicating that the most recent outbreak of infections is continuing to wane.

On Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that a total of four thousand three hundred twenty-four infections were reported throughout Sunday.

This figure includes thirteen cases brought in from other countries, bringing the cumulative caseload for the country to approximately thirty million four hundred thirty-three thousand.

The number of people who took the test has decreased by approximately six thousand since the previous day, which is partially attributable to fewer people taking the test on Sunday.

COVID Tests

The number of people who took the test has also decreased by 844 since last week and 1,523 since two weeks ago.

Since June 27 of last year, when 3,419 instances were recorded, this is the day on which the daily number of cases has been at its lowest point in 238 days.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients decreased by eight from the previous day, dropping to 197. This marks the first time since October 22 that the tally has dipped below 200.

For the first time since October 18, daily fatalities occurred in the single digits, with nine. This brings the cumulative death toll to 33 thousand 865, while the overall mortality rate continues to be zero point eleven percent.

