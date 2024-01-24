Nagaland State Lottery Result 8 PM Winners List 24-01-2024 (DECLARED) LIVE: Dear Pelican Rs. 1 Crore Lucky

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 24-01-2024 Wednesday Live: Get the latest Nagaland State Lottery results every afternoon at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm here. Stay connected for the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers on Zee News English.

13 states in India have legal lotteries. This afternoon, Nagaland’s “DEAR INDUS MORNING” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 1 pm, Nagaland’s “DEAR HILL EVENING” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 6 pm, and Nagaland’s “DEAR PELICAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad results will be out at 8 pm.

In addition to Nagaland and West Bengal, there are Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. There’s a Bumper 1 Crore prize in all three lotteries today.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 24.01.2024 Timings

Every day, the lottery Sambad draws come three times. There’s a change in this year’s Lottery Sambad timing, it’s now 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland state lottery results for today, 24.1.2024.

Days Draw Names Friday DEAR HOOGHLY MORNING Thursday DEAR PADMA MORNING Wednesday DEAR TORSA MORNING Tuesday DEAR TEESTA MORNING Monday DEAR GANGA MORNING Sunday DEAR DAMODAR MORNING Saturday DEAR KOSAI MORNING

Lottery Sambad 6PM Draw Schedule & Names

Nagaland state lottery 6pm day result

Days Draw Names Sunday DEAR EARTH FRIDAY Thursday DEAR VENUS THURSDAY Wednesday DEAR MERCURY WEDNESDAY Tuesday DEAR MOON TUESDAY Monday DEAR SUN MONDAY Sunday DEAR JUPITER SUNDAY Sunday DEAR MARS SATURDAY

Dear Lottery Result 24 January 2024

Be sure you're playing Nagaland State Lottery from an approved retailer.

Here’s the Nagaland state lottery result for today’s Sambad Day

If you've won the Nagaland State Lotteries Sambad, make sure to provide your purchase receipt along with your bank details and other essentials to claim your prize.

Step 1: Visit the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click on the Sambad Lottery Result button.

Step 3: Look up Dear Indus and draw date: 23.01.2024.

Step 4: Click on Today’s Results.

Step 5: Find out if you won or lost the lottery.

FAQS

Nagaland State Lottery: How do you win?

You need to buy random tickets and daily tickets if you want to win 1 crore rupees in today’s Nagaland State Lottery game.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I play?

If you want to play Nagaland State Lottery, then you have to buy the tickets daily.

What’s the process for playing Nagaland State Lottery?

Do you wanna participate in Nagaland State Lottery then you have to buy the Lottery Sambad Result.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I claim it?

You have a lot of options if you want to claim Nagaland State lottery results. There are claim forms and retail shop owners.

How do I check the latest Nagaland lottery results?

You have to check this website every day if you want the latest Naglanad State Lottery news.

How does the Nagaland state lottery work?

Nagaland’s state lottery is an offline game with a 1 crore first prize.

What’s the best way to win the Nagaland lottery?

Nagaland state lottery. is a luck-based game, so if you are lucky, you can win, but every day, you have to try your luck.

How do I buy a Nagaland state lottery ticket online?

You have to buy this Nagaland State Lottery from an offline retail store, as of now they won’t sell it online.

How do I win the Nagaland lottery?

If you buy Nagaland State Lottery tickets daily, you’ll win one day.