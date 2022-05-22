Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 23, 2022

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions Lottery is one of the largest lotteries in the United States. It is conducted in several states in North America. But many state jurisdictions don’t participate in it. Residents of those states must, therefore, purchase their lottery tickets from a lottery jurisdiction. Players are reportedly also able to buy lottery tickets online in many states.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For May 21, 2022: Jackpot $117 Million

Mega Millions Lottery winning numbers for May 23, 2022

Mega Million Lottery Results and numbers for Tuesday’s drawing will be announced at 11 p.m. ET. Check back later for the final results. The Mega Millions lottery game takes place every Tuesday and Friday. The last game was on May 13, 2022.

Mega Millions Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned earlier, the Mega Millions lottery drew on May 13, 2022. Numbers 11, 41, 43, 44, and 65 were the winning numbers. The Mega Ball was 13. Next week’s jackpot is estimated at $325 million and the cash option is $224.1 million.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida