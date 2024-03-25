Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Over $1 Billion for Tuesday’s Drawing

Connect with us

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions Jackpot has crossed a billion dollars!

Since there were no winners on Friday, the jackpot will climb to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $525.8 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

It’ll be the fifth biggest Mega Millions Jackpot and the eighth biggest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

“Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country,” said Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

We love our players and retailers and want everyone to play responsibly. “Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide, and they fund our beneficiary programs.”

Two California tickets sold at the same location split the $394 million Mega Millions jackpot on Dec. 8.

Did anyone win big in Friday’s drawing?

Despite not hitting the jackpot, six lottery players won million-dollar prizes.

One ticket in Virginia had the Megaplier up to $3 million. Tickets sold in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas won $1 million each; a California ticket won $736,435 (non-jackpot prizes are based on actual sales).

Mega Millions numbers on Friday

Mega Millions Results and Tuesday night’s winning numbers are here.

3 – 8 – 31 – 35 – 44 and Megaball 16

Megaplier was 3x

What time is the next Mega Millions Results?

The next drawing will be on Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions drawing is held twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to play the Mega Millions

The first five numbers will be chosen from 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be selected from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball when you buy a Mega Millions ticket. You can pick the numbers for your ticket randomly with Easy Pick or Quick Pick if you don’t feel like picking them yourself.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

You can play the mega Millions for $2.Mega Millions Results

Gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores also sell lottery tickets at airport terminals.

In the following states and territories, you can buy tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket, know your Mega Millions Results, and collect your winnings from your phone or computer with Jackpocket.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
