Connect with us

Mega Millions

$650M Mega Millions jackpot After No Ticket Matches Winning Numbers
Advertisement

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $607 Million: 20th Largest in U.S. History

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 27, 2024: Jackpot $563 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 24, 2024: Jackpot $525 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 20, 2024: Jackpot $493 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 16, 2024: Jackpot $425 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 13, 2024: Jackpot $425 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Results For February 6, 2024: Jackpot $365 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 30, 2024: Jackpot $311 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 23, 2024: Jackpot $262M Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 19, 2024: Jackpot $236 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 29, 2023: Jackpot $92 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 26, 2023: Jackpot $73 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 22, 2023: Jackpot $57 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 19, 2023: Jackpot $41 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 15, 2023: Jackpot $20 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 12, 2023: Jackpot $20 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For November 28, 2023: Jackpot $335 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For November 24, 2023: Jackpot $308 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For November 21, 2023: Jackpot $360 Million

Mega Millions

$650M Mega Millions jackpot After No Ticket Matches Winning Numbers

Published

8 seconds ago

on

$650M Mega Millions jackpot After No Ticket Matches Winning Numbers

(CTN News) – There was no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night’s drawing as nobody matched the winning tickets for the jackpot to reach an estimated $650 million.

In the $607 million drawing held on Friday night, the winning numbers were 61, 33, 15, 37, 55 with a Mega ball of 24 which was drawn as part of the drawing. During the Megaplier, there was a 4X multiplier.

On Tuesday, there will be another Mega Millions drawing when players will have the chance to try their luck at winning the estimated $650 million jackpot, which comes with a cash option of $308.6 million if they choose to do so.

Typically, the winners of the Mega Millions prefer to receive a cash prize instead of the Mega Millions annuity that pays out as one lump sum payment followed by 29 payments over 29 years. One in 302,575,350 is the chance that a person will win the grand prize.

On Dec. 8, two winners in California matched all six numbers on the Mega Millions jackpot to take home the $395 million prize, which was the biggest jackpot won in the history of Mega Millions.

An estimated $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023, which set a new record. On a single ticket, that jackpot prize would be the largest lottery prize ever won in the history of the world.

Currently, the game is offering a jackpot of $650 million, making it the seventh-largest prize ever offered through this game.

In addition to the 45 states in which Mega Millions is played, it is also played in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Islands Virgin Islands, too. There is a deadline for the purchase of a ticket at 9:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

SEE ALSO:

Can I Win Real Money on Online Slots in the UK?

Advanced Techniques for Winning at Blackjack

Winning Relaxation: Harnessing the Therapeutic Benefits of Online Slot Gaming
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies