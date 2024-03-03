$650M Mega Millions jackpot After No Ticket Matches Winning Numbers

(CTN News) – There was no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night’s drawing as nobody matched the winning tickets for the jackpot to reach an estimated $650 million.

In the $607 million drawing held on Friday night, the winning numbers were 61, 33, 15, 37, 55 with a Mega ball of 24 which was drawn as part of the drawing. During the Megaplier, there was a 4X multiplier.

On Tuesday, there will be another Mega Millions drawing when players will have the chance to try their luck at winning the estimated $650 million jackpot, which comes with a cash option of $308.6 million if they choose to do so.

Typically, the winners of the Mega Millions prefer to receive a cash prize instead of the Mega Millions annuity that pays out as one lump sum payment followed by 29 payments over 29 years. One in 302,575,350 is the chance that a person will win the grand prize.

On Dec. 8, two winners in California matched all six numbers on the Mega Millions jackpot to take home the $395 million prize, which was the biggest jackpot won in the history of Mega Millions.

An estimated $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023, which set a new record. On a single ticket, that jackpot prize would be the largest lottery prize ever won in the history of the world.

Currently, the game is offering a jackpot of $650 million, making it the seventh-largest prize ever offered through this game.

In addition to the 45 states in which Mega Millions is played, it is also played in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Islands Virgin Islands, too. There is a deadline for the purchase of a ticket at 9:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

