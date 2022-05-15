Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 13, 2022: Jackpot $99 Million

(CTN News) – One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. According to reports, many state jurisdictions also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 13, 2022:

Are You Having a Lucky Day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, May 13, 2022:

11 – 41 – 43 – 44 – 65 and Megaball 13

Megaplier was 3x

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot was estimated at $99 million with a cash option of $57million.

If you had a ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on May 10, you might want to hold onto it and check your numbers again. The Mega Millions announced that the sixth and final ball, the Mega Ball, was incorrectly called a 6 instead of a 9

The Mega Millions drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Players can take part in the game from 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida