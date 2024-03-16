Mega Millions Results For March 15, 2024: Jackpot $815 Million

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions results advanced after nobody matched all six numbers in the drawing held on Friday night, according to the Mega Millions website.

The Mega Millions Lottery is one of the biggest in the United States. It is conducted in several states, but some don’t participate, so residents of those states must buy their tickets elsewhere.

The jackpot for the Friday, March 15, Mega Millions drawing is $815 million, with a cash option of $385.1 million. Take a look at the Mega Millions Results and the winning numbers.

Mega Millions results 12/3/2024: $735 Million lottery drawing

Mega Millions Results and Tuesday night’s winning numbers are here.

2 – 16 – 31 – 57 – 64 and Megaball 24

Megaplier was 3x

Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is 735 million, with a cash option of $354.3 million.

Who won the Mega Millions Results last night, Feb. 24th, 2024?

The mega Millions jackpot didn’t go to anyone who matched all six numbers.

In Rhode Island and Mississippi, there were Match 5 plus Megaplier winners worth $1 million and $5 million, respectively.

What time is the next Mega Millions Results?

The next drawing will be on Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions drawing is held twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to play the Mega Millions

The first five numbers will be chosen from 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be selected from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball when you buy a Mega Millions ticket. You can pick the numbers for your ticket randomly with Easy Pick or Quick Pick if you don’t feel like picking them yourself.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

You can play the mega Millions for $2.Mega Millions Results

Gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores also sell lottery tickets at airport terminals.

In the following states and territories, you can buy tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket, know your Mega Millions Results, and collect your winnings from your phone or computer with Jackpocket.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

A $735 million jackpot remains for grabs after no winners in the latest Mega Millions draw. You can pick numbers to win the next Mega Millions drawing on February 9 at 11 p.m. ET, where winners in Rhode Island and Mississippi won big prizes for matching five plus megapliers. Mega Millions results are exciting because of their history of colossal prizes.