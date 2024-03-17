Connect with us

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $875M After Nobody Wins

(CTN News) – There were no tickets matching the winning numbers during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing for that reason, so the jackpot has now increased to $875 million as a result. There have only been two tickets sold so far.

On Friday night, the winning numbers were 13, 25, 50, 51, and 66. A Mega Ball of 6 was drawn in Friday night’s drawing. Having a 5X Megaplier was a great deal.

A player in New York, however, matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million, worth $792 million. However, no one won the game’s $792 million grand prize Friday night.

Mega Millions is expected to take place on Tuesday. Players will have the chance to win the $875 million grand prize, which also carries the option of winning $413.5 million in cash.

On August 8, 2023, a record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida, making it the largest jackpot ever won. There has never been a single lottery ticket that has ever won such a huge prize in the history of mankind.

The game has offered an $875 million jackpot in the past, and it is the sixth-largest jackpot in its history.

There are currently 45 states in which Mega Millions is available, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico. It is important to note that the sales of tickets end at 9:45 p.m. the night before the draw takes place, which is the deadline for purchasing a ticket for the draw on the night of the draw.

Cash prizes are most commonly chosen by winners over Mega Millions annuities, which are paid out in 29 equal installments of one payment each year as opposed to one lump sum payment.

It is estimated that the chances of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the odds provided by the game.

It has been almost two years since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won, that is on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to win a prize of $395 million.

