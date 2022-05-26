26.7 C
Mega Millions

Mega Millions Next Drawing On Friday, May 27, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $157 Million

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has Reached $157 Million, With a Cash Option of $92.5 MILLION.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery.  This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. According to reports, many state jurisdictions also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 13, 2022: Jackpot $99 Million

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, May 24, 2022:

3 – 5  – 6 – 63 – 68 and Megaball 25

Megaplier was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $143 million with a cash option of $83.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

