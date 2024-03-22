Powerball And Mega Millions Jackpots Worth $1.7 Billion

(CTN News) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow this week, so lottery players have the chance to win up to $1.7 billion as the jackpots rise.

Despite the fact that no ticket matched all six numbers drawn in the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, the jackpot rose again. For the next drawing taking place on Saturday, the estimated value of the grand prize will stand at a whopping $750 million.

On Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is expected to reach a height of $977 million ahead of the drawing. The current prize pool is the sixth highest in the history of the game, with the top five jackpots all exceeding the $1 billion mark in one way or another.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won in 34 consecutive draws, with the last jackpot winner taking home $842.2 million, which was paid out on Jan. 1. It has been 29 draws since the last win on December 8 by two tickets split the $392 million jackpot on Mega Millions. Since then, the jackpot has been building up for 29 drawings.

