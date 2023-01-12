Mega Millions Jackpot Of $1.35bln Is The Game’s 2nd-Highest Jackpot Ever

(CTN NEWS) – No winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot has increased Mega Millions Jackpot prize to $1.35 billion.

Late on Tuesday night, the following numbers were drawn: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold Mega Ball 9.

According to a statement released by M.M on early Wednesday, the new jackpot drawing on Friday night will mark another significant turning point for the game.

According to a statement from Pat McDonald, lead director of the M.M Consortium and director of the Ohio lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.35 billion and is now the second-highest M.M jackpot in history.

According to M.M the $1.53 billion jackpot won in South Carolina in 2018 is the only Mega Millions jackpot greater than Friday’s reward.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket in California in November was the highest payout in the United States.

"Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

Only the winner of the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the following drawing who selects an annuity spread over 29 years would get a payout.

The anticipated $707.9 million cash reward for Friday night’s drawing is what almost all grand prize winners choose to accept.

Since the last time a player correctly matched all six numbers and won the jackpot, there have been 25 drawings spread out over three months.

Despite the game’s low likelihood of 1 in 302.6 million, participants keep buying tickets as the grand prize’s value increases.

Along with 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands, M.M is also played there.

Mega Millions: How to Play?

Tickets cost $2 each. From the jackpot to $2, there are nine ways to win.

Players can choose six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2

Matching all six winning numbers in a drawing wins you the jackpot.

Alternatively, you can choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers drawn for you automatically. There is a random number generator on the Mega Millions website if you can’t decide.

Where To Buy Tickets For The Mega Millions? Mega Millions is available in 47 locations, including 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands. Search the Mega Millions website to identify locations. You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana up to 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. On kylottery.com, citizens of Kentucky can also buy tickets online. Residents of Ohio may use the Lottery Card, which is sold at Giant Eagle, Kroger, and Buehler’s Fresh Foods. Customers in Ohio can participate in draw games on their phones, and if they win, they will be contacted and paid online.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California