Jackpot Prize For Mega Millions Exceeds $600 Million

(CTN News) – There is no winner of Friday’s drawing, so the jackpot prize will roll over to an estimated annuitized $630 million as a result of the lack of a winner, the release said.

In the past 18 months, Mega Millions has awarded the largest Jackpot Prize in the history of the game. It was announced in the release that the game’s second-largest jackpot prize, which is estimated at $1.05 billion, was won Jan. 22, 2021, by a player outside of Texas, according to the release.

It is the 27th drawing in the current Mega Millions jackpot run since the estimated annuitized jackpot for the April 19 drawing started as an estimated annuitized $20 million, according to the release.

Texas Mega Millions winners have been announced for Jackpot Prize .

The state of Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it became part of the game in 2003. An estimated $227 million was won by a Leander resident in September 2019, according to a press release, making him Texas’ most recent jackpot winner.

There have been five prizes of $1 million or larger won by Texas Lottery players since the start of 2022. During the current Mega Millions jackpot run, Texas Lottery players have won two of those prizes.

The first prize was claimed by a Houston resident in May for just under $1 million, and the second prize was claimed by an Ingram resident for $2 million in June.

As long as the first five numbers didn’t match the Mega Ball number, the player would win the second-tier prize.

There are two fields in Mega Millions: a field of 70 numbers and a field of 25 numbers in which one Mega Ball number will be drawn from.

According to the press release, if players want a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot, they must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball.