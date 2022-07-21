25.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
Mega Millions

Jackpot Prize For Mega Millions Exceeds $600 Million

By Sufyan Ahmad
1
jackpot prize
jackpot prize

(CTN News) – There is no winner of Friday’s drawing, so the jackpot prize will roll over to an estimated annuitized $630 million as a result of the lack of a winner, the release said.

In the past 18 months, Mega Millions has awarded the largest Jackpot Prize in the history of the game. It was announced in the release that the game’s second-largest jackpot prize, which is estimated at $1.05 billion, was won Jan. 22, 2021, by a player outside of Texas, according to the release.

It is the 27th drawing in the current Mega Millions jackpot run since the estimated annuitized jackpot for the April 19 drawing started as an estimated annuitized $20 million, according to the release.

Texas Mega Millions winners have been announced for Jackpot Prize .

The state of Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it became part of the game in 2003. An estimated $227 million was won by a Leander resident in September 2019, according to a press release, making him Texas’ most recent jackpot winner.

Texas lawns and grass may not survive the intense summer heat wave, according to a new report

There have been five prizes of $1 million or larger won by Texas Lottery players since the start of 2022. During the current Mega Millions jackpot run, Texas Lottery players have won two of those prizes.

The first prize was claimed by a Houston resident in May for just under $1 million, and the second prize was claimed by an Ingram resident for $2 million in June.

As long as the first five numbers didn’t match the Mega Ball number, the player would win the second-tier prize.

There are two fields in Mega Millions: a field of 70 numbers and a field of 25 numbers in which one Mega Ball number will be drawn from.

According to the press release, if players want a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot, they must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball.

Related CTN News:

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 26, 2022: Jackpot $31 Million

Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Gameplay Features, Ticket Details, And More

Wordle #312 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For April 27, 2022

Previous articleMega Millions Jackpot Reaches $630M After No One Wins Top Prize Of $555M
Next articlePowerball Winning Numbers For July 20, 2022: Jackpot $101 Million
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks