Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $630M After No One Wins Top Prize Of $555M

Mega Millions’ jackpot now stands at $600 Million.

According to the Mega Millions website, no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, so the jackpot will be an estimated $630 million with a cash option of $359.7 million for Friday, July 22.

Four Match 5 winners were announced Tuesday night in Arizona, California, North Carolina, and New Hampshire.

There have been three big jackpot wins so far in 2022, including $426 million in California in January, $128 million in New York in March, and $110 million in Minnesota in April.

A staggering $1.537 billion jackpot was won in South Carolina in 2018, making it the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the numbers were drawn were: 2 – 31 – 32 – 37 – 70 and Megaball 25. The Megaplier was 3x.

Despite the fact that no one won it all, four tickets sold in Arizona, California, North Carolina, and New Hampshire matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

Mega Millions hasn’t been won since April 15 when a Tennessee ticket won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

Related CTN News: