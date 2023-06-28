Connect with us

This year, West Nile Virus Cases Have Been Unusually Early In The State
(CTN News) – West Nile Virus has been reported in several states just one week into summer. Strangely, Louisiana’s first case occurred months ago.

East Baton Rouge Parish was the first to detect the disease in February. State health officials and infectious disease experts say that’s unusual.

West Nile Virus is usually not detected before July, according to Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Kevin Litten. Late August was the first time Louisiana had a confirmed case last year.

Litten said the infection had not been fatal, but it was classified as neuroinvasive.

Meningitis, encephalitis, and paralysis are possible complications of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus. It is estimated that only a small percentage of those infected by the virus will develop a neuroinvasive infection, according to LDH

Despite the fact that Louisiana’s health department does not start publishing weekly reports on West Nile Virus until July, Louisiana’s case appears on the website of the Centers for Disease Control.

At the end of June 13, Louisiana was one of only 13 states reporting cases of the disease this year. A total of 49 cases were reported in 2022 in the state.

With four cases, Arizona currently has the most, followed by Georgia with two. According to the latest CDC data, Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wyoming each have a single case.

Dr. Julio Figueroa, chief of infectious diseases at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, said it is strange to have a West Nile case in February.

“The real question is why the tests were done, and what symptoms were presented,” he said. There is something unusual about it, which makes you wonder about false positives.

Unless doctors saw some prominent clues that indicated West Nile virus during the winter, Figueroa said they wouldn’t have tested for the virus.

“I guess the other question would be whether the person got it here or somewhere else.” he said.

Infected patients may have developed symptoms later in Louisiana when they arrived from a warmer climate, Figueroa explained.

In response to a request for further details, the health department refused to provide them. Typically, epidemiological investigations are confidential, Litten said.

Louisiana hasn’t reported any human infections this summer, but 23 mosquito samples collected across the state last week tested positive for the virus.

According to LDH, only about 20% of people who are infected actually experience symptoms from West Nile Virus, which is spread by mosquitoes. Blood transfusions, organ transplants, or breastfeeding can spread infections in extremely rare cases.

Within two to 15 days after a bite, symptoms usually appear suddenly. Humans are not treated or vaccinated specifically.

Infections cause roughly 10% of deaths, and another 10% cause permanent neurological damage.

West Nile is transmitted by biting an infected bird. A mosquito with the virus cannot bite an uninfected person and transmit the virus.

The West Nile Virus was first confirmed in New York City in 1999 and spread across the country, reaching Louisiana by 2001.

West Nile is spread by mosquito bites. Taking precautions against mosquito bites and staying generally healthy are the best ways to avoid the virus, experts say.

Mosquitoes are particularly active at dusk and dawn. For baby strollers and when sleeping outdoors, mosquito netting should be used, along with mosquito repellant and long sleeves.

Avoid applying repellant to wounds or irritated skin, to children’s hands, or to infants under two months old. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, which residents should eliminate by installing or repairing window screens.

