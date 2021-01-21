Thai Health Officials Reports Covid-19 Infections Finally Slowing

Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, has said covid-19 cases are slowing in Thailand. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours finally fell to two digits, 59.

Dr Apisamai said the 59 new cases consisted of 51 cases of local infection and eight arrivals.

The total cases rose to 12,653. Of them, 2,961 were receiving treatment including 10 severely ill people who were depending on ventilators.

A new fatality increased the death toll to 71 and was a Thai woman aged 48 who had driven for Myanmar workers in the vicinity of the Saphan Song border checkpoint in Mae Sot district of Tak province.

Dr Apisamai said the number of new cases was dropping. Fifteen provinces had no COVID-19 cases and 37 provinces had been free of infection for seven days. The new spread of COVID has covered 62 provinces and Nakhon Phanom was the latest, recording an infected but asymptomatic woman who arrived from Bangkok to visit her relatives.

The 59 new cases showed a decline and the first two-digit increment since Dec 26 after a period of daily three-digit figures, she said.

Demand to relax in covid-19 restrictions

Workers in the entertainment business have submitted petitions to the governors of Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces in Thailand, calling for the relaxation of measures to stem the Covid-19 outbreak, saying their livelihood is being destroyed.

They wanted the governors to issue practical guidelines so that people in the entertainment business could be hired to perform without breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, and earn some money to feed their families.

The said the covid-19 guidelines should cover the size of audiences, show venues and other measures to ensure their shows would not spread the virus.

According to new sources the governors are now preparing to ease restrictions once the Covid-19 situation had improved, so that people of all occupations could lead a normal life and to restore the province’s sagging economy.