An Ovarian Cancer Genetic Test May Aid In Treatment

(CTN News) – As a result of the “War on Cancer,” the mortality rate for ovarian cancer has declined only slightly in the past forty years. Gynecologic cancers are the most deadly when it comes to ovarian cancer.

Genetic testing has enabled precise targeting of an expensive but effective treatment for ovarian cancer. The medication has improved the prognosis of patients with ovarian cancer.

In the wake of Chris Evert’s announcement that he is cancer-free after battling ovarian cancer for a year, many people have gained renewed faith in medicine and science.

A genetic test created at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identified patients with ovarian cancer who would benefit from PARP inhibitors as a therapeutic option.

The ability to target therapy to patients who will benefit from it most is crucial since adverse effects are potentially catastrophic.

A genetic test identifies patients who will not benefit from a particular medication, preventing ineffective therapy and side effects. Public funding could also be saved in millions of euros.

It has been clinically approved at HUSLAB and is used in Finland to screen all patients for cancer. Specifically designed for the Finnish population. The Social Insurance Institution of Finland added PARP inhibitors to its list of medications covered by a genetic test in 2022.

According to Medical News, this therapy can now be administered to more than half of patients with cancer.

The hidden and ambiguous symptoms of ovarian cancer make it less likely to survive than other gynaecological cancers. Often, it remains undetected.

New PARP inhibitors have shown outstanding performance as maintenance treatments for cancer after surgery and cytostatic therapy.

The use of PARP inhibitors extends survival time and increases the number of years without illness. As a result of this treatment option, some patients with advanced ovarian cancer may one day be considered cured.

Researchers developed the test using machine learning to detect ovarian cancer patients whose tumours contain specific gene abnormalities.

Approximately half of ovarian cancer cases have a deficiency in a specific DNA repair pathway.

According to Dr. Fernando Perez Villatoro at the University of Helsinki, cancer cells with this defect are unable to accurately repair breaks in DNA double strands. This results in DNA lesions.

The lesions are caused by a defect in the homologous recombination DNA (HRD) repair mechanism. There are specific tumour types that respond to PARP inhibitors.

Clinical trials have shown that patients with HRD cancer respond well to PARP inhibitors.

The study showed that the characteristics of genetic lesions related to HRD vary according to the type of cancer. Ovarian cancer treatment accuracy requires the development of a test specifically tailored for this cancer type.

SEE ALSO:

Learn About Hepatitis B Symptoms And Risks