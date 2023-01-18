Connect with us

Health

Dietitian's 10 Fruits You Should Eat Every Week
Advertisement

Health

Community-Driven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Methods

Health

Honduran Avian Flu Emergency Declared

Health

Bad Breath Test: 8 Tips To Combat It

Health

Colorectal Cancer Caused By Processed Meat?

Health

Pfizer's Covid Drug Paxlovid Not Easy To Get In China

Health

7 Tips That Will Help Defeat Sleep Problems

Health

Liver Disease Linked To Fast Food Consumption

Health

4 Simple Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress And Stay Calm

Health

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID-Related Deaths In China Reach 60,000, Peak Has Passed

Health

CDC, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases

Health

Deep Tissue Massage Therapy: 3 Ways it Can Address Muscles Stiffness and Other Complexities

Health

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Ideal Business Trip Massage Firm

Health

In Rural China, COVID Will Peak In 2-3 Months

Health

Grapefruit Salting Was Originally a Wartime Solution

Health

Thailand Looks at Rehabilitation Over Incarceration for Drug Addicts

Health

WHO Warns Of COVID Surge During Holiday Season

Health

Mosquitoes Warn NSW Health About Murray Valley Encephalitis

Health

U.S. Avian Flu Hits Grocery Stores In The West

Health

Dietitian’s 10 Fruits You Should Eat Every Week

Published

16 mins ago

on

Dietitian's 10 Fruits You Should Eat Every Week

(CTN News) – Did you know eating Fruits 30 different kinds of plants in a week can positively impact your gut microbiome, according to research published in 2018?

Healthy guts can improve heart health, immunity, and even mental health. Keep your gut bacteria happy by eating more fruit—especially these ten fruits that are packed with health benefits.

Boost your body’s vitamin and antioxidant levels with these fruit recommendations every week, backed by experts.

1. Blueberries

Nutritionist at Pritikin Longevity Center Lon Ben-Asher says blueberries are nutritional powerhouses. Their blue/purple color comes from anthocyanins, phytochemical flavonoids that act as antioxidants and kill free radicals.”

The antioxidants in blueberries also reduce inflammation in the body, as well as vitamins C, K, and manganese. In people with blood sugar compromise, blueberries also help blunt the glucose spike by providing soluble fiber.

2. Apples

According to Ben-Asher, apple polyphenols reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. “It’s also rich in fiber, which supports Fruits  gastrointestinal health.”

It’s pertinent to note that while these fibers are different (soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a gel, while insoluble fiber bulks up stools and makes it easier to travel to the bathroom), apples contain both, helping you feel full.

3. Oranges

In addition to vitamin C, oranges contain potassium, iron, calcium, vitamin E, and numerous B vitamins. With vitamin C, which builds collagen. In a 2019 study published in PLOS One, orange pulp also contains polyphenols that protect cells.

4. Prunes

Prunes are also a rich source of nutrients in dried fruits. Prunes are known for their high fiber content, which helps bulk up stools and makes getting to the bathroom easier. A prune also contains a high amount of vitamin K, which is critical for blood clotting and bone building.

5. Raspberries

Raspberries contain the highest amounts of fiber of all fruits, with 8 grams per cup, or 32% of your daily value. Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and maintaining blood sugar levels requires a sufficient amount of fiber in your diet.

In addition to being a rich source of magnesium, raspberries also help regulate blood sugar levels, muscle function, and blood pressure, according to the National Institutes of Health.

6. Blackberries

According to the USDA, blackberries have almost 8 grams of fiber per cup. Blackberries are known to be rich in antioxidants, manganese, copper, vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin K. Like blueberries, blackberries contain anthocyanins.

7. Bananas

According to Ben-Asher, bananas contain dietary fiber, which keeps food in your stomach longer, reducing hunger and reducing the risk of obesity. In addition, they are Fruits very high in potassium, which is an electrolyte the body needs and is implicated in blood pressure control and stroke prevention.

8. Tomatoes

In spite of the fact that tomatoes are typically associated with vegetables because they grow on vines, they are considered fruits. Tomatoes also contain lycopene, another powerful antioxidant that helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases and eliminate free radicals.

9. Watermelon

As well as having a high amount of lycopene, watermelon contains 92% water. Due to its potassium content, watermelon can relieve sore muscles after exercise (especially during the hot summer months). Furthermore, watermelon supports healthy blood pressure.

10. Avocados

Besides fat-soluble vitamins, like vitamin E and K, avocados are also rich in water-soluble vitamins, like vitamin C, and many B vitamins that support the immune system and eye health.”

“They are also rich sources of healthy, polyunsaturated omega-3 fats and monounsaturated fats, which can reduce cardiovascular disease and control blood sugar.”

Avocados may also benefit heart health by lowering LDL “bad” cholesterol levels, keeping arteries clean, and keeping arteries clear, according to a 2022 study.

SEE ALSO:

Community-Driven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Methods

Bad Breath Test: 8 Tips To Combat It

Honduran Avian Flu Emergency Declared
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins