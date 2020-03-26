Health Department Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases in Thailand

The Public Health Department on Thursday March 26, 2020 reported 111 new local cases of COVID-19 coronavirus cases. Raising Thailand’s total COVID-19 cases to 1,045, while deaths remained unchanged at four.

Dr Anupong Suchariyakul, from the Health Department said of the accumulative 1,045 patients, 953 were at hospitals. Including four severely ill people. Consequently 88 people had recovered and have already discharged from hospitals.

Dr Anupong stressed that the local outbreak soared due to transmission from visitors to entertainment places. Which were boxing stadiums and religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

He encouraged these people to report for examination so that health officials can effectively control the disease.

“Their failure to join in self-isolation and pass examination has been transmuting the disease nationwide since March 16,” Dr Anupong told the Bangkok Post.

Health Department COVID-19 Three Groups:

The first group

The group comprised 29 people in contact with previous patients and the venues of previous patients.

They included six people from boxing stadiums, three from entertainment places, 19 people in contact with previous patients, and one resident of Pattani province who earlier attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia.

The second group

It involves19 people – five Thais and one foreigner who arrived from other countries, nine people who either lived or worked in crowded areas or in places frequented by foreigners, including hotel staff, and three medical officials who contracted the disease because patients concealed their infection-risk histories.

“So far nine medical officials have contracted the disease because patients concealed the facts,” Dr Anupong said.

The third group

the group consisted of 63 patients whose infection cases were under investigation. Dr Anupong said that 18 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

He said that global cases amounted to 457,930 with 20,780 deaths and the outbreak was now dense in Europe.

World Health Organization WHO in Hot Seat Over Covid-19

The UN’s health agency The World Health Organization WHO with critics saying it did not react quickly or strongly enough to Covid-19. The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, and was later named Covid-19 after pressure from China.

The WHO has also been accused of delaying sounding the alarm for fear of offending Beijing. Furthermore for waiting too long to declare the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic. Also for failing to coordinate a coherent international response.

A consensus appears to be emerging on the need to close down public spaces to limit the spread but the WHO has given little guidance on these measures.

WHO remains surprisingly silent and absent in all of these pragmatic questions,” Antoine Flahault, head of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, wrote in The Lancet medical review. All countries have to react and take action without any conducting from WHO.

The WHO’s Director-General declared on Jan, 30, 2020, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Which also allowed him to release subsequent recommendations. However none were issued with regard to what to do, and when to do it, at the country level. – Read more…..

