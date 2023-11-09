Hair Loss Treatments In Turkey

It’s not always possible to stop hair loss, which can be brought on by either genetics or environment. However, there are hair transplant Turkey treatments and other cures that could perhaps slow the process down.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Genealogy and genetics: If members of your family have lost hair, you are more likely to do so as well. Men lose their hair over time due to a genetic condition called androgenic alopecia. This could show up as balding patches on the top of your head or a receding hairline.

Medication-related conditions: Hair loss can be brought on by certain medical disorders, such as autoimmune diseases or hormonal issues. For example, thyroid conditions, bacterial scalp infections, or the hair-pulling condition trichotillomania could be the reason for bald areas or thinning hair. The disorder known as alopecia areata (bald patches) is brought on when the immune system destroys hair follicles.

Pharmaceuticals and medical treatments: Several drugs used to treat illnesses like cancer, depression, gout, heart disease, and arthritis may cause hair loss as a side effect.

Stress: Hair loss could result from ongoing stress or traumatic experiences.

Finding a treatment can differ depending on the aforementioned elements as well as personal choice, regardless of the cause. Check out our recommendations for the best treatment below to help you consider your alternatives.

The Best Hair Transplant Before After Results

Follicular unit transplantation and follicular unit extraction are the two most common hair transplant techniques. Keep in mind that both hair transplant procedures need surgery, which can make them expensive and occasionally uncomfortable.

Additionally, there are dangers including infections and scars. For the best results, you might need to undergo numerous hair transplant procedures.

FUE Hair Transplant Turkey:

The FUT process led to the creation of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). The hair follicles in this thickly covered area of your body are also removed. Skin is not removed throughout this process. With a tiny hollow needle, the surgical team gently removes each hair follicle. Despite forming, micro-injuries are not visible to the human eye.

As a result, compared to FUT, the risk of infection is much lower with FUE. The required number of grafts are taken out of the donor area and transferred separately to the recipient area. Up to 4000 grafts can normally be transplanted during one FUE session. Many patients can restore their complete head of hair with this amount. This hair transplant technique has largely replaced FUT.

DHI Hair Transplant Turkey:

In Turkey, a hair transplant method called Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is available. It entails removing hair follicles from the donor area and surgically inserting them into the part of your scalp that is balding. By using this technique, shaving the head fully is not necessary before graft implantation.

The use of the pen significantly reduces the length of time the grafts spend outside the body, leading to higher survival rates for the transplanted hair follicles. The risk of bleeding at the recipient site is much lower. In comparison to previous hair transplant procedures, you can anticipate a quicker recovery and return to normal activities.

Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant Turkey:

Getting a Sapphire FUE hair transplant Istanbul is a popular way to restore your hair’s natural appearance. The well-known FUE Sapphire hair transplant technique is used in this surgery, but sapphire blades advance it to a new level.

Sapphire FUE hair transplant Turkey refers to the FUE procedure of removing hair follicles from the donor area and implanting them into tiny incisions made by the doctors using sapphire blades.

In contrast to FUE hair transplants, which utilize steel blades to target recipient areas, diamond hair transplants Turkey employ blades composed of synthetic sapphire to target recipient areas. These blades are made of a single sapphire crystal, which is both much sharper and more durable than steel.

Stem Cell Therapy For the Best Hair Transplant Results

With more people being aware of this problem, the idea that hair loss is an incurable disorder has altered. Everyone starts looking for a solution to this issue as soon as hair loss is apparent.

Although “hair transplantation” is our treatment option for those with hair loss issues, PRP and hair stem cell therapy are used to strengthen existing hair and stop hair loss in situations where hair loss persists.

The most promising and cutting-edge non-surgical option for treating hair loss to date is without a doubt hair stem cell therapy. The body contains progenitor cells called stem cells, which can differentiate into many types of cells. Hair follicles include stem cells as well. However, in circumstances that lead to male or female pattern baldness, hair stem cells may be harmed or lose their activity.

The fat-derived stem cells can successfully stimulate new hair development while repairing damaged hair follicles by injecting them into the scalp. Utilizing stem cells produced from lipids, a ground-breaking “hair stem cell therapy” has been developed for hair loss.

Since fat is the body tissue that contains the most stem cells, it is used as a source of stem cells. In comparison to bone marrow, adipose tissue contains 1000 times more stem cells.

For hair stem cell therapy, a unique technique is used within 1-2 hours to separate the stem cells from the fats that are collected from the body areas with the highest number of fats (abdomen, hips, etc.).

The balding and hairy skin is injected with fat-derived stem cells. Stem cell therapy for hair enhances already-existing hair follicles and awakens dormant hair follicles to the growth phase. through reactivating already present, dormant, and weak hair follicles, hair growth can be stimulated through stem cell therapy for hair.

Stem Cell Injections for Hair Loss Treatment

Stem cells are unbranched cells that have the capacity to develop into any other type of cell that is required (such as a cartilage, bone, or hair follicle). They could be seen of as youthful cells with the capacity to divide, differentiate, and take on the form of various tissues.

Stem cells are the body’s own inherent cells for regeneration. When injected into the hair, stem cells look for unhealthy or diseased areas and help to repair and regenerate them.

Stem cells can be found in all hair follicles. However, in cases of hair loss or baldness, hair follicles contract and are unable to promote new hair development, leading to hair thinning and weakening.

The existing dormant hair follicles can be stimulated by injecting mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which are stem cells produced from fat, into the balding areas of the scalp.

Although the body can obtain stem cells from its blood, fat, and bone marrow, adipose tissue is thought to be the most abundant source of stem cells. While platelets and the growth factors in PRP are also known to stimulate this regeneration process, stem cells themselves emit potent growth factors that encourage hair growth.

The Best Hair Transplant Results Turkey

Hair stem cell therapy is suitable for individuals with weak and thin hair who want to slow down hair loss and strengthen their hair. It can be done at any age and can be combined with hair transplantation for bald areas.

The treatment lasts approximately 1.5 hours, including fat removal, stem cell separation, and injection. The benefits of hair stem cell therapy include reduced hair loss, fuller hair appearance, and increased repair and regeneration capacity of hair follicles. The cost of hair stem cell therapy depends on the patient’s examination and treatment methods. Hair stem cell therapy can be done for women, as long as hormonal reasons are investigated.

