Five Tips for Losing Weight and Keeping it Off

Losing weight is one of the best things you can do for your future health. Weight loss can lead to fewer disease-related problems later on in life.

Monitor Calories

The first step in losing weight is to keep track of the number of calories you’re consuming on any given day. Weight reduction really is about calories in vs. calories out. This means that the more you consume in any given day, the more you’ll weigh. If you reduce the amount that you’re eating, you’ll naturally begin to lose weight. Tracking can be difficult, especially if you’ve never dieted before. In this case, you might want to use a calorie counting app on your smartphone, like MyFitnessPal.

Try Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting has taken the dieting world by storm, and more people are beginning to realize the true benefits that comes from it. Intermittent fasting simply means that you’ll eat during a specified window throughout the day and then stop eating until the next morning. For instance, you might decide that you’ll only eat from 8am to 4pm every day. What happens after you stop eating is that you enter a fasting period, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels and burn fat.

Workout the Way You Want

We all know that exercise is key when it comes to dropping excess pounds, but it can be dull, boring and even painful to do the wrong workouts. Fortunately, there are a number of available to make the process easier and quicker for you. If you like to workout at home, consider using a mobile-based app or try some free videos available on a streaming service. You can even buy equipment that can be kept at home. If you want some extra motivation, think about joining a gym where you can be around other like-minded people.

Make it a Habit

Losing weight isn’t just difficult, but it can be troublesome for individuals who have made overeating a habit. Overeating is very easy to do, especially when eating out all the time and indulging in larger portions. For some, they’ve become so addicted to sugar that it can be hard to break the habit. For this reason, it’s important to give yourself time to break those old habits and establish new ones. In general, it takes about a month to establish a new habit, so do yourself a favor and stick it out for as long as you can.

Keep a Journal

Journaling is a great way to get things off of your chest, but it can also be beneficial for when you want to lose weight. You should consider keeping a journal that highlights your food intake, weight goals and exercises that are done each day. You may even want to take some “before” pictures and post them into the journal for extra motivation.