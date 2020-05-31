Everything You Wanted To Know About Intermittent Fasting

Tons of people around the world have gone through various routines in a bid to lose weight or achieve better health. They’ve tried starvation, multiple exercise routines, and fitness tips from many experts. But what if there is a better way to reduce body mass without actually going to the gym or counting every calorie on your plate? The answer is called intermittent fasting. Many people swear by intermittent fasting for various reasons. You’ll get to know more about it and how it can positively influence your body.

Besides, it’s chiefly more about when you eat rather than how much you eat, though your food choices are still rather important for you to receive enough nutrients. Surely, you should opt for products that provide the body with essential vitamins. Yet, there are misconceptions about how it’s possible to savor a meal, skip a couple of hours, and lose weight. Well, if you’re asking how intermittent fasting can be a blessing in terms of health and wellness, read on!

What is Intermittent Fasting?

There are many ideas about the process involved in intermittent fasting. Some go as far as labeling it as a diet. This is wrong, though, because this method of fasting does more than tell you what to eat. It's a pattern used to schedule meals to make the most of their benefits in your body. Also, it helps you make the right decision on when to eat instead of bossing the number of calories. To this end, most people who are keen on using it try different systems.

If you’re looking to lose weight or achieve a leaner figure, fasting intermittently is a great way to do so. This is because there are crazy diets and fitness routines that could cut down on not only your fats, but also muscle mass. This isn’t the case when you fast intermittently. Here, your calorie intake is not a big deal. In fact, according to a 2011 study, concerned with intermittent fasting and daily calorie restriction, intermittent calorie restriction may be more effective for the retention of lean mass. How can it be so?

How Does Intermittent Fasting Work?

Essentially, it induces weight loss because it accounts of the rules, according to which your organism functions. There are two states of your body related to food consumption – fed state and post-absorptive state. The fed state occurs in 3-5 hours after your meal, when digestion processes in your body let the nutrients you’ve consumed absorb. During this process, the insulin levels are at their peak, so burning fat at these times is and unsurmountable task for your body. When the transition from the fed state to the post-absorptive state occurs, your body starts burning fat as it is done with dealing with food you’ve eaten. This happens between 8 and 12 hours after your last meal. Afterwards, your body enters the fasting state, which allows swift fat burning.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the crux of intermittent fasting is that it allows your body to enter the fasting state, which is impossible on a regular eating schedule. That’s why, despite of possibility of close to zero calorie restriction, intermittent fasting is an effective approach to weight loss. Intermittent fasting is simply a schedule that helps you take some bad weight off. One of the best things about it? It requires little to no behavior. This is what makes it the surest way to lose excess fat.

Why Intermittent Fasting is Good for Your Body

There are many benefits associated with fasting for weight loss. But you'd be wrong to think this is the only reason why intermittent fasting is suitable for you. Here you can learn more about valid reasons why you need it.

It’s Easier Than Dieting

Perhaps you've done all you can to implement a diet, but nothing comes off. Well, following a routine that involves reducing portion sizes doesn't always work, since losing weight or being healthier isn't always food-related. You need to change when you eat, not how much. Fasting intermittently is easy once you understand the process.

Furthermore, it’s easy to draw up a dieting plan, but it’s harder to implement it. You might have issues getting the food you want at particular times or have less motivation. On the flip side, an intermittent fasting schedule has the look of a big challenge. Yet, it’s simple to do. For instance, a diet mostly involves cutting back on foods that are considered ‘harmful’ and eating fewer carbs. It looks easy, right? But what happens when the food cravings set in? Eating as much as you want at set intervals is a simple and a much better option. Nevertheless, try to keep everything in moderation, since excess calories will only hinder the weight loss process.

Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting and weight loss go hand in glove. As another study proves, the less you eat at certain times, the more your insulin levels drop. Your body will break down more carbs into glucose which your cells use for energy. Glucose can also be converted into fat and stored for future use.

Whether you take on a 24 hour fast or a lesser one, with your insulin levels dropping, more weight is lost. Repeat this procedure for an extended period of time, and you'll achieve a healthy weight. This way you'll consume fewer calories than by trying to avoid certain foods. Additionally, implementation is key.

It May Reduce Adverse Health Condition Risks

Obesity is one of the critical factors in different types of adverse health conditions. Intermittent fasting, however, helps with weight management and insulin control. Therefore, by losing more excess weight, people will reduce the risk of heart diseases and diabetes. Besides, other benefits include lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol levels. However, it is important to remember that using intermittent fasting might be unsuitable for people having certain health conditions. That is why, before diving into fasting routine, consult your doctor about how safe and useful it might be for you.

Fasting Intermittently is Less Stressful

Imagine starting your day knowing you've got a lot to prepare before eating. That's the routine with dieting which can take up a good part of your day. Fasting, on the other hand, is simple, straightforward, and less stressful.

Most times, fasting involves eating one less meal. So, you’re rid of any stress to cook at specific times during the day.

Longevity

It’s a well-known fact that fasting limits your calorie intake, which is a great way to help you live longer and age slowly. Moreover, when your body is denied food for a long time, it finds a way to keep you going. A study conducted with rats shows that intermittent fasting can help animals live longer, which could also apply to humans. More so, it’s a process that has almost the same effects as reduced calorie intake. Everyone would appreciate a slow ageing process, wouldn’t you agree? Fasting intermittently will see to that.

How to Implement Intermittent Fasting

After setting your mind on fasting, it's time to implement the routine.

See an Expert or a Doctor

Your health is at stake here. Rather than jump into a fasting program, learn what’s right for your body. This way, you would know what you can handle. For instance, if you have a medical condition like diabetes, seek an expert opinion. Besides, if you’re under medication or feel sick during the process, consider stopping.

Choose Easy Options

This is necessary, especially if it's your first time. Depending on what you're comfortable with, you should keep things simple. This also goes for meals. It's not a strict diet so you can eat most of your usual meals. However, make sure you get enough nutrients and liquids, and limit foods high in saturated fats, cholesterol, sugar, salt etc. For instance, drinking diet soda is doubtedly a good idea, while staying hydrated is crucial.

Your purpose for fasting is also essential and makes it easier to follow. For instance, your reasons for fasting can include weight loss, to avoid certain diseases like heart conditions, or to live longer. Whatever it is, the BetterMe app will make your choices simple to implement.

Figure out the Days and Times

You can base the times you eat on your schedule. This way, there are no lapses. More so, choose times you’re comfortable with. For instance, you might prefer eating your first meal at 1 pm while your second meal comes in at 8 pm.

The days of the week also matter. Most experts opt for weekdays. Perhaps it’s because the days are filled with activities, so you won’t have time to break your routine or think about food. This sounds good, but you can adopt other days to fit your needs. For instance, you can make do with time-restricted eating.

Don’t Be too Hard on Yourself

As with anything in life, lapses can occur. Beating yourself up for breaking a set routine is a common thing. However, don't get too discouraged or disappointed. Forgive yourself and get back fasting for better results.

Types of Intermittent Fasting

16/8 fasting

The most popular and effective type of intermittent fasting is called the 16/8 fasting. With two options: skipping breakfast, eating only lunch and dinner + a small snack during the day or skipping the dinner and eating only breakfast and lunch + a small snack.

Alternate-Day Fasting

With this routine, you can have normal eating days, coupled with your fasting days. It’s a system most people who want to lose weight use. Obese adults found that alternate-day fasting is beneficial in weight loss. A feeling of satisfaction accompanies this after four weeks. Surely, it’s as challenging as they come, but the results make for good reading. Weight loss without losing your muscle mass is a step in the right direction.

Weekly Fasting

You can fast intermittently weekly. This is particularly useful for those who are new to intermittent fasting. You can fast once a week or even a month. What’s more, you’ll notice the benefits immediately begin to show because a notable cut back on calories takes place. For example, you can take dinner on Thursday and don’t eat anything else until dinner on Friday. Yes, it’s 24 hours, but you’ll notice how beneficial it is to lose some weight without so much effort.

If you do choose to go the full 24 hours, you'll need mental toughness to get through the time. You could have all types of feelings, maybe even think it's unbearable. However, overall, surviving such moments without eating will help you last the course.

Daily Fasting

This type of fasting usually takes an 8-hour eating period. So, you get to decide the time to begin. For example, you can start at 9 am and stop at 5 pm, or 8 am to 4 pm. Either way, you should know what works for you. Use a time frame that allows you to spend more quality time with your loved ones. This way, you don’t miss out on events because you’re fasting.

Fasting takes place every day. This makes it easy to get into the routine you work with. You'd be cutting out a meal from your day, thereby reducing your calorie intake consumed during the week. Weight loss is the ultimate result in daily fasting.

Overnight Fasting

As the name implies, you would fast for 12 hours. This time usually falls at nighttime, when you sleep, and makes it the most comfortable means of fasting to implement. You can set your notification to 7 pm and decide to fast until 7 am. At this point, you can take breakfast.

It's also called autophagy fasting because of the 12-hour time frame, which mainly benefits your cells. A great advantage for this type of fasting is that it's easy to start. Besides, it's ideal for reducing calorie intake, as well as for weight loss.

While intermittent fasting is simpler than many diets to implement, you might still have difficulties with adjusting to your new routine. Follow these tips to make your new schedule easier and more enjoyable.

Tips For Your Intermittent Fasting Routine

Gulp a glass or two of cinnamon herbal tea while fasting. It will help you suppress the appetite.

Keep your fluid intake high while on fasting. Water not only helps to curb hunger, but is essential for maintaining the basic functions of the organism, including heart function maintenance, delivering of essential nutrients, and caring for the condition of your skin.

Turn off the TV. Tons of food advertisements on TV are overflowing your daily routine and might contribute to the temptation to break the fast.

Shift the time of your training. While workout is indispensable for weight loss and is recommended while on intermittent fasting, exercising during the fasting period might trigger hunger pangs. So, try to workout either directly before your meal, or at least during the eating window.

Practice mindful eating. Mindful eating is a technique which improves control over your eating habits. It is proven to be helpful for weight loss on its own, but is a total winner’s combination with intermittent fasting. Basically, it involves eating slowly and without distraction, paying attention to hunger cues and distinguishing between true hunger and false triggers for eating, enriching your sensibility by noticing colors, smells, textures, and flavors, and so on.

Try meditation while on fasting. Sometimes feeling of hunger might cause distress, so follow meditative techniques to improve your wellbeing and manage your intermittent fasting regime calmly and with psychical, as well as physical, gains.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fasting Intermittently

Can Women Fast Intermittently?

Both males and females can take on the responsibility that comes with a fasting diet plan. However, a 2005 study has proved that the results of fasting may differ from man to woman. What you want to do is figure out what works for you before beginning your fasting routine. Some women prefer shorter fasting schedule than men, namely, 10 hours of eating and 14 hours of fasting instead of 8 hours of eating and 16 hours of fasting lots of men prefer.

Is It Okay to Skip Breakfast When Fasting?

Perhaps you’ve heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, it is essential, but an intermittent fasting routine without breakfast won’t harm your chances of having good results. You only have to watch what you eat, especially if you’ve had a big dinner the night before.

Are there any health risks of intermittent fasting?

While intermittent fasting as such is considered a healthy dietary approach, you might experience some unpleasant side effects. For instance, you might feel tired and weak in the beginning of your dietary change, an excessive hunger might cause overeating, and overeating might result into heartburn or reflux. However, you surely can alleviate and prevent these effects by following the tips outlined above.

Additionally, intermittent fasting is not recommended in certain medical cases. If you have a history of disordered eating, fasting in general might not be a good option for you, as well as if you have or had depression or anxiety. Also, if you have health condition like diabetes or low blood pressure, consulting your doctor is an absolute must before taking on intermittent fasting.

Conclusion

Intermittent fasting is a healthy and effective approach for weight loss. It might help you shed those excess pounds without a radical transformation of your diet. Simply changing the time when you eat and when you fast will yield pleasantly surprising results in terms of weight loss, and improvement of overall health condition. This information about intermittent fasting will help you get going.

