Health Department Checking Hundreds of Suspected Virus Cases

Thailand’s health department as said number of suspected coronavirus cases in Thailand is steadily increasing. With suspected cases being investigated averaging 300-400 a day. Thai health department Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said at a news conference people need to self-quarantine.

He also warned all Thai workers returning from South Korea, to comply strictly with the 14-day self-quarantine measure. Otherwise they will be sent to state facilities for confinement.

To ensure strict compliance, he made clear that the returnees from South Korea will not be allowed to confine themselves at home. But at locations in the vicinity of their homes and under the supervision of health department volunteers and local officials, Thai PBS reports.

Health department confirms 2 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Thailand rose to a total to 48. With 31 having fully recovered and 16 still in hospital, plus one fatality, according to the Health Department.

One of the two new cases was a British tourist, who came from Britain and made a stopover in Hong Kong. He went to a private hospital with a fever and runny nose on March 3rd. He was subsequently sent to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute for treatment after testing positive for the virus.

The second case is a Thai woman, working illegally in South Korea, who had a fever upon her arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport. She was also sent by the health department to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute for treatment.

About 60 people, who were in close contact with an infected Thai student returning from Iran, have also been located. They have been directed to tha Sala District Hospital in southern Thailand. They have also been directed to take part in a 14 day quarantine.