Bob Dylan 80, Sued Over Alleged Sexual Abuse from 56 Years Ago

Legendary Rock and folk singer Bob Dylan has been sued in a New York court by a woman who says he sexually abused her almost 60 years ago when she was 12.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Bob Dylan abused the plaintiff over a six-week period between April and May 1965.

It says Bob Dylan “exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times.” The suit also accuses Dylan of physically threatened the girl.

The alleged abuse took place at the apartment Dylan owned in New York’s famous Chelsea Hotel, according to court filings.

In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for Bob Dylan said “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The accuser, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut says Dylan caused her “severe psychological damage and emotional trauma.” She is seeking unspecified damages.

The lawsuit was suspiciously filed a day before the window for filing claims under New York State’s Child Victims Act closed.

The act allowed victims of abuse to sue their alleged attackers irrespective of the age of the claims or whether the statute of limitations had passed.

Bob Dylan is widely considered to be the greatest singer-songwriter of all time. His most notable works include “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

In 2016, Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Last year he released his 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” 58 years after the release of his first.