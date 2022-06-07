British Paedophile, 46, Who Fled The UK is Arrested In Thailand

(CTN News) – 46-year-old British pedophile, who fled the UK eight years ago to avoid being convicted of child pornography, arrested in Thailand’s ‘sex capital’

The 46-year-old William Dempster was convicted of child pornography in Scotland in 2014

after paying bail and fleeing the country before being apprehended in Thailand.

On May 3, Thai police found Dempster in the infamous ‘Sin City’ Pattaya. Consequently, he will now face jail time in Lanarkshire.

Since then, he has been tracked to the infamous “Sin City” of Pattaya in Thailand, where he was found and re-arrested on May 30.

A video shows a sweaty and visibly nervous Dempster being questioned last week by Thai officers outside his home in Bang Lamung.

Boonlue Phadungthin, a police colonel, said the arrest was the result of a joint Scotland Yard-Thai police investigation.

According to the officer, the suspect was previously arrested by Scotland Yard police in England in 2008, 2009, and 2013 on charges related to the production, possession, and distribution of child pornography material.

“During the legal proceedings, he was freed on bail, but fled to Thailand where he had been staying for eight years.”

Police from Scotland, Thailand, immigration officials, and the National Crime Agency worked together to locate Dempster’s home.

Dempster (center) has been found to have overstayed his visa in Thailand, gone into hiding on a warrant, and now faces jail time in the UK.

Police say Dempster went into hiding after exceeding his Thai visa for too long.

Now he will be deported back to Scotland, where he will go to prison.

Police Colonel Boonlue Phadungthin said: “This arrest represents the success of the British-Thai police cooperation.

Thailand cannot be a safe destination for foreign criminals.

It has been referred to as modern Sodom and Gomorrah due to the explosion of adult nightlife since the 1970s in Pattaya, Thailand.

Foreign criminals, corruption, and boiler room gangs have made it a haven as well.