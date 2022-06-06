27.2 C
Crime

45-Year-Old British Man Arrested on Kiddie Porn Charges

By CTN News
On Sunday, a 45-year-old British man wanted in England on child pornography charges was arrested in central Thailand.

Crime Suppression Police said on Monday that the Briton, identified only as William, 45, was detained by police at a house in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

The suspect had previously been arrested in England for producing, possessing, and disseminating child pornographic material between 2008 and 2013.

During the legal process, he was released on bail and fled England to Thailand, where he has lived for more than eight years.

He was arrested on Sunday after Central Investigation Bureau investigators found he lived in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, at the request of the UK National Crime Agency.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant for his extradition dated March 23, 2022. Moreover, he was found to have overstayed his visa.

According to Pattaya News, after legal proceedings are completed, the suspect will be extradited back to England.

