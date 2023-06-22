14 Year-Old Student Axed to Death By School Mate

A 16-year-old boy killed a fellow student with an axe during lunchtime at a Chiang Mai high school in northern Thailand on Tuesday. After the axe attack startled instructors and students eating lunch at the school canteen, the school director ordered a three-day school closure.

It is thought that the student had a falling out with one of his classmates over the previous 5-6 months before bringing the axe from home to carry out the attack. He hid the axe, raced to the victim, and swung the axe five times at the 14-year-old student’s skull.

Teachers attempted to stop him, but it was too late. Teachers apprehended him and confiscated the axe before summoning the police and an ambulance. The injured student was rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries. The attacker was arrested and turned over to the police.

This school in Mae Ai district has 400 students. The occurrence was unprecedented and unexpected because teachers were unaware of the quarrel between the two youngsters.

