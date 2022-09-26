Covid-19
Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine – How to Get a Covid Vaccine? You Must Know Everything
Find out how to get a 1st, 2nd, or booster dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine, and how you will be contacted for your vaccinations.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are safe and effective. They give you the best protection against COVID-19.
Who can get a (COVID-19) vaccine?
Everyone aged 5 and over can get a 1st and 2nd dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine.
People aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster dose.
People aged 5 and over who had a severely weakened immune system when they had their first 2 doses, will be offered a 3rd dose before any booster doses.
Some people, including those aged 50 years or over, those at higher risk or who are pregnant, and frontline health and social care workers, will be offered a seasonal booster (autumn booster).
Types of (COVID-19) vaccine
The (COVID-19) vaccines currently approved for use in the UK are:
- Moderna vaccine
- Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Janssen vaccine (not currently available)
- Novavax vaccine (not currently available)
- Valneva vaccine (not currently available)
Which vaccine will I get?
You cannot usually choose which vaccine you have. If you book online, you’ll only be offered appointments for vaccines that are suitable for you.
Most people can have any of the (COVID-19) vaccines, but some people are only offered certain vaccines.
For example:
- if you’re pregnant or under 40 you’ll usually be offered appointments for the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines
- if you’re under 18, you’ll only be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
You should have the same vaccine for both your 1st and 2nd doses unless you had serious side effects (such as a serious allergic reaction) after your 1st dose.
Most people will be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna vaccine.
This means your booster dose may be different from the vaccine you had for your first 2 doses.
(COVID-19) vaccine: everything you need to know
How well do the COVID-19 vaccines work?
Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects (long COVID). The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.
Research has shown that vaccines help:
- reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19
- reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19
- protect against COVID-19 variants
The 1st dose should give you some protection from 3 or 4 weeks after you’ve had it. But you need 2 doses for stronger and longer-lasting protection.
Most people also need a booster dose to help improve the protection from the first 2 doses of the vaccine.
There is a chance you might still get or spread COVID-19 even if you have a vaccine, so it’s important to follow advice about how to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19.
Side effects and safety
The (COVID-19) vaccine approved for use in the UK has met strict standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness.
They can cause some side effects, but not everyone gets them.
Any side effects are usually mild and should not last longer than a week, such as:
- a sore arm from the injection
- feeling tired
- a headache
- feeling achy
- feeling or being sick
More serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or blood clotting, are very rare.
(COVID-19) vaccine ingredients
The COVID-19 vaccines do not contain egg or animal products.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine contains a tiny amount of alcohol, but this is less than in some everyday foods like bread.
You can find out about the ingredients in the vaccines currently available in the UK:
- Moderna (Spikevax) (COVID-19) vaccine patient leaflet
- Oxford/AstraZeneca (COVID-19) vaccine patient leaflet
- Pfizer/BioNTech (COVID-19) vaccine patient leaflet
How to get doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine?
Everyone aged 5 and over can get a 1st and 2nd dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
If you have not booked your appointments yet, you’re still eligible and can book anytime.
Information:
If you’ve had a positive COVID-19 test, you need to wait before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
People aged 18 and over, and children and young people aged 5 to 17 at high risk from COVID-19, need to wait 4 weeks.
Children and young people aged 5 to 17 who are not at high risk from COVID-19 need to wait 12 weeks.
If you or your child have symptoms of COVID-19 but have not had a test, you should wait until your symptoms are better before you get the vaccine. You can talk to a healthcare professional at the vaccination site about this.
Children aged 5 and over
Children who turned 5 on or after 1 September 2022 can only get a 1st and 2nd dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they’re either:
- at high risk due to a health condition or because of a weakened immune system
- living with someone who has a weakened immune system
People aged 16 and over
If you’re aged 16 or over you can:
- book your COVID-19 vaccination appointments online for an appointment at a vaccination center or pharmacy
- find a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment
- wait to be contacted by a local NHS service such as your GP surgery and book your appointments with them
If you cannot book appointments online, you can call 119 free of charge. You can speak to a translator if you need to.
If you have difficulties communicating or hearing or are a British Sign Language (BSL) user, you can use textphone 18001 119 or the NHS 119 BSL interpreter service.
Booking your 2nd dose:
If you’re aged 18 or over, you should have your 2nd dose from 8 weeks after your 1st dose.
Most young people aged 16 and 17 should have their 2nd dose from 12 weeks after their 1st dose.
- If you book online, you’ll be asked to book appointments for both doses. You can manage your COVID-19 vaccination appointments to view your appointments and rebook if you need to.
- If you had your 1st dose at a walk-in vaccination site, you can book your 2nd COVID-19 vaccination appointment online. You’ll need to wait 24 hours after your 1st dose before you can book.
- If you had your 1st dose through a local NHS service such as your GP surgery, you’ll be contacted when it’s time to book your 2nd dose.
Children aged 5 to 15
All children aged 5 to 15 can get the 1st and 2nd dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine.
Parents will get information offering them the chance to make an appointment for their child to be vaccinated.
Children aged 5 to 15 can:
- book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments online for an appointment at a vaccination center or pharmacy
- find a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment
- wait to be contacted by a local NHS service such as their GP surgery to arrange their appointments
Some children may still be offered a 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine locally through their school until the end of April 2022.