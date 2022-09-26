Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine – How to Get a Covid Vaccine? You Must Know Everything

CTN NEWS – Find out how to get a 1st, 2nd, or booster dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine, and how you will be contacted for your vaccinations.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are safe and effective. They give you the best protection against COVID-19.

Who can get a (COVID-19) vaccine?

Everyone aged 5 and over can get a 1st and 2nd dose of the (COVID-19) vaccine.

People aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster dose.

People aged 5 and over who had a severely weakened immune system when they had their first 2 doses, will be offered a 3rd dose before any booster doses.

Some people, including those aged 50 years or over, those at higher risk or who are pregnant, and frontline health and social care workers, will be offered a seasonal booster (autumn booster).

Types of (COVID-19) vaccine

The (COVID-19) vaccines currently approved for use in the UK are:

Moderna vaccine

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Janssen vaccine (not currently available)

Novavax vaccine (not currently available)

Valneva vaccine (not currently available)

Which vaccine will I get?

You cannot usually choose which vaccine you have. If you book online, you’ll only be offered appointments for vaccines that are suitable for you.

Most people can have any of the (COVID-19) vaccines, but some people are only offered certain vaccines.

For example:

if you’re pregnant or under 40 you’ll usually be offered appointments for the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines

if you’re under 18, you’ll only be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

You should have the same vaccine for both your 1st and 2nd doses unless you had serious side effects (such as a serious allergic reaction) after your 1st dose.

Most people will be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna vaccine.

This means your booster dose may be different from the vaccine you had for your first 2 doses.

(COVID-19) vaccine: everything you need to know

How well do the COVID-19 vaccines work?

Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects (long COVID). The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

Research has shown that vaccines help:

reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19

reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19

protect against COVID-19 variants