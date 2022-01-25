5 COVID Deaths in Nova Scotia, 92 Hospitalized, 362 New Cases on Jan. 25

On Monday, five new deaths were reported in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Among them were:

a woman in her 60s in the Central zone

a man in his 70s in the Central zone

a man in his 70s in the Western zone

a man in his 90s in the Central zone

a woman in her 90s in the Western zone

“This weekend has been tragic. “My heart breaks for the loved ones, friends, and families of the five Nova Scotians who have passed away,” said Premier Tim Houston.

This is a stark reminder of just how serious COVID-19 can be, and we must do more to protect ourselves against it. Get your vaccine and booster as soon as possible, slow down your activities, and follow all public health measures.

Additionally, the province reported 15 new hospital admissions and 92 patients who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of those in hospital:

Fourteen people are in ICU

with ages ranging from 18 to 100

The average age is 67

COVID-19 patients spend an average of 6.8 days in the hospital

VACCINATION UPDATE

The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered 2,037,609 times as of Jan. 23. 90.9 percent of Nova Scotians have received the first dose, and 83.3 percent have received a second dose.

Additionally, 43.2% of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 9.1% have booked an appointment for one.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

COVID-19 has been administered to 15 (16.3 percent) people a third time

Sixty-seven (62.0 percent) of the children are fully vaccinated (two doses)

Three (3.3 percent) are partially vaccinated

17 (18.5 percent) are unvaccinated

CASES AND TESTING

A total of 2,835 tests were completed by Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) laboratories on Jan. 23. Three hundred and sixty-two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The new case numbers for each zone are as follows:

165 cases in Central Zone

45 cases in Eastern Zone

61 cases in Northern Zone

91 cases in Western Zone

The 1,005 positive lab results from January 22 and 23 included 30 repeat positives.

There are estimated to be 4,470 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as of Monday.

HOSPITAL AND LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

According to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, two additional cases have been reported in two hospitals:

A total of 14 patients have now tested positive for the virus at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, including seven more patients on the ward.

In total, 10 patients have tested positive at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria General site

Three residents of Northwood in Halifax are experiencing an outbreak in a long-term care facility.

In order to prevent further spread, public health is working with the facility. The province has implemented increased public health measures and restrictions.

