COVID-19: Is it Becoming Endemic? We’re now in year three of the pandemic, and it’s fair to say we’re all getting sick of it. Even those of us who haven’t been affected by the disease has still had to deal with months of lockdowns and curfews, and there’s only so many times you can remind yourself it’s for the greater good before you start thinking “But I want to see my friends!”.”

WHAT DOES ENDEMIC MEAN?

The terms “endemic” and “pandemic” are scientifically defined terms, and it’s important for us to know the difference if we want to understand what’s going on.

Let’s begin with the one we’re most familiar with: pandemic. A disease is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) if its spread is global and exponential – out of control and rapidly growing. Basically, a pandemic is a result of an epidemic spreading throughout one area.

IS COVID-19 ENDEMIC YET?

As far as “endemic” refers to a disease with a stable rate of infection, COVID doesn’t quite fit the bill.

“The idea that we will achieve endemicity anytime soon seems strange given that we have just experienced weeks of explosive growth,” associate professor of virology Stephen Griffin told The Guardian. Before that, Delta was still growing exponentially.”

In terms of endemicity, we are still some way off, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, told a press conference on January 11.

Everyone keeps talking about covid becoming endemic, but as I listen to the conversation, it’s becoming more & more clear to me that very few of you know what “endemic” means. So here’s a thread on how pandemics end. pic.twitter.com/uuYinUcynb — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) October 1, 2021