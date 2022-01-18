Connect with us

COVID-19: Is it Becoming Endemic?
COVID-19: Is it Becoming Endemic? We’re now in year three of the pandemic, and it’s fair to say we’re all getting sick of it. Even those of us who haven’t been affected by the disease has still had to deal with months of lockdowns and curfews, and there’s only so many times you can remind yourself it’s for the greater good before you start thinking “But I want to see my friends!”.”

WHAT DOES ENDEMIC MEAN?

The terms “endemic” and “pandemic” are scientifically defined terms, and it’s important for us to know the difference if we want to understand what’s going on.

Let’s begin with the one we’re most familiar with: pandemic. A disease is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) if its spread is global and exponential – out of control and rapidly growing. Basically, a pandemic is a result of an epidemic spreading throughout one area.

IS COVID-19 ENDEMIC YET?

As far as “endemic” refers to a disease with a stable rate of infection, COVID doesn’t quite fit the bill.

“The idea that we will achieve endemicity anytime soon seems strange given that we have just experienced weeks of explosive growth,” associate professor of virology Stephen Griffin told The Guardian. Before that, Delta was still growing exponentially.”

In terms of endemicity, we are still some way off, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, told a press conference on January 11.

WILL COVID BECOME ENDEMIC?

Is COVID going to become an endemic disease? It could happen – but we can’t say when or even if it will happen. A transition into endemicity is often only observed in retrospect, so at the moment, as Dr. Smallwood said, we’re “still a long way off”.

When the virus is still spreading and potentially evolving – particularly in large portions of the unvaccinated world – many experts agree that it’s too early to label it as endemic. It has frequently been emphasized by the WHO that “vaccine equity will accelerate the end of the pandemic.” Vaccine inequity will prolong it.

We can’t just sit back and wait for a stable rate of transmission to occur, Dr. Smallwood said, as we approach 2022.

A huge amount of uncertainty still exists, we still have a virus that’s evolving quite rapidly and posing quite new challenges … It may become endemic in due course, but predicting that for 2022 is difficult.”

