Damon Albarn Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Claiming She didn’t Write her Songs

Damon Albarn Apologises To Taylor Swift After Claiming She Does Not Write Her Songs. Taylor Swift, who has been a singing sensation since a very young age, often engages in debates with other celebs. She never hesitates to snub those who have commented about her talent, and always has the best comebacks. In response to her criticism of musician Damon Albarn, who apologized to the Folklore singer, she recently slammed him for false claims.

The English musician Damon Albarn lauded Billie Eilish and her producer brother Finneas for their songs in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. Adding that Eilish’s music more appeals to him than Swift’s, he called the sibling duo “interesting songwriters.” Albarn claimed Swift doesn’t write her own songs and that she co-writes some of them, which does not count.

His comments did not stop there and he went on to comment on the 32-year-old singer. Albarn said that co-writing is not the same as writing. According to him, there is a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes, and it does not mean that the outcome cannot be good. In addition, he said Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her lifetime and called himself a traditionalist.

Taylor Swift reacts to Damon Albarn’s comment on her

Taylor Swift apparently took exception to Albarn’s comment and slammed him on Twitter. The singer responded to an article on the micro-blogging site and addressed Albarn’s comments. As she tagged him, she wrote, “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.” “You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” the singer added. At last, she also wrote, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Damon Albarn apologizes to Taylor Swift

The White Horse singer quickly realized his mistake and responded to Albarn. The British musician responded with, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting, but unfortunately, it was reduced to clickbait.” “I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally,” he wrote. “I hope you understand that I would never want to discredit your songwriting. – Damon,” he concluded.

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

