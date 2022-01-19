Connect with us

Covid-19 Trending News

The World Health Organization Recommends Two New Drugs to Treat COVID-19
Advertisement

Covid-19 Trending News

Free N95 Masks From The White House: How to Get Them?

Covid-19 Health

Free COVID Test Kits: Tips to Find At-Home COVID Tests

Covid-19 News World News

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

Covid-19 Trending News

Here's How to Get a Free COVID Test Kit From Test Iowa

Covid-19 Trending News

COVID-19: Is it Becoming Endemic?

Covid-19

Annual Covid-19 Vaccine Shots: Bill Gates Discusses the Future Pandemic

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Is the New Deltacron Covid Variant Exist? Scientists Explain. Read here

Covid-19 Trending News

Endemic Covid: Is the Pandemic Nearing Its Endgame?

Covid-19 Health

Scientist: New Information About Covid-19's Omicron vs. Delta Variants

Covid-19

The World Health Organization Recommends Two New Drugs to Treat COVID-19

Published

1 hour ago

on

World Health Organization

Quick Navigation

Two new drugs have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for treating COVID-19. In order for these medicines to save lives, they need to be widely available and affordable. COVID-19 patients who have severe or critical symptoms are strongly encouraged to take the first drug, Baricitinib. It belongs to a class of medications called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that suppress immune system overstimulation. According to a recent statement from the WHO, it should be given with corticosteroids.

Related: World Health Organization Recommends More Lockdowns

In addition to it, World Health Organization (WHO) has conditionally recommended the use of a monoclonal antibody drug, Sotrovimab, for mild or moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of hospitalization. This includes patients who are older, immunocompromised, have underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, as well as those who are unvaccinated.

In the statement, it was mentioned that the panel of experts also looked at two other drugs for severe and critical COVID-19: Ruxolitinib and Tofacitinib. Due to their uncertain effects, World Health Organization (WHO) made a conditional recommendation against their use.

World Health Organization WHO’s living guidelines on therapeutics and COVID-19 are based on evidence from seven trials that involved more than 4,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical COVID-19. World Health Organization (WHO) is negotiating with manufacturers to ensure global supply capacity and equitable and sustainable access to the new therapeutics. The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Therapeutics pillar has engaged with pharmaceutical companies to pursue comprehensive access plans for low- and middle-income countries so that these treatments can be made available everywhere, not just in wealthy countries. According to the statement, ACT-A also plans to expand licensing scopes to make the products more affordable.

Also Check:

”World Health Organization” Urges Thailand to Better Road Safety

Thailand Eyes Tougher Covid-19 Restrictions on Travel and

Must Visit: USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?