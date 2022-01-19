The World Health Organization Recommends Two New Drugs to Treat COVID-19

Two new drugs have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for treating COVID-19. In order for these medicines to save lives, they need to be widely available and affordable. COVID-19 patients who have severe or critical symptoms are strongly encouraged to take the first drug, Baricitinib. It belongs to a class of medications called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that suppress immune system overstimulation. According to a recent statement from the WHO, it should be given with corticosteroids.

Related:

In addition to it, World Health Organization (WHO) has conditionally recommended the use of a monoclonal antibody drug, Sotrovimab, for mild or moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of hospitalization. This includes patients who are older, immunocompromised, have underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, as well as those who are unvaccinated.

In the statement, it was mentioned that the panel of experts also looked at two other drugs for severe and critical COVID-19: Ruxolitinib and Tofacitinib. Due to their uncertain effects, World Health Organization (WHO) made a conditional recommendation against their use.

World Health Organization WHO’s living guidelines on therapeutics and COVID-19 are based on evidence from seven trials that involved more than 4,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical COVID-19. World Health Organization (WHO) is negotiating with manufacturers to ensure global supply capacity and equitable and sustainable access to the new therapeutics. The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Therapeutics pillar has engaged with pharmaceutical companies to pursue comprehensive access plans for low- and middle-income countries so that these treatments can be made available everywhere, not just in wealthy countries. According to the statement, ACT-A also plans to expand licensing scopes to make the products more affordable.

Also Check:

Must Visit: USNIB