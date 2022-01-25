Connect with us

Red One: Chris Evans Cast In Dwayne Johnson’s New Action Movie

Published

15 hours ago

on

Red One

Dwayne Johnson stars once again in a film with ‘Red One’ in its title after starring in Red Notice last year. Following Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the wrestler-turned-actor again teams up with an established actor who is also popular as a superhero. ‘The Rock’ will also be appearing in an upcoming film. The Black Adam star is teaming up with Avengers star Chris Evans for a film titled Red One. 

Another element similar to Red Notice is that the project is reported to be an action-adventure comedy. The film is expected to go into production later this year. It will be directed by Jake Kasdan.

Must Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Family Test Positive for Covid-19

Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans to team up for Red One

According to a report on Deadline, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will star in Amazon Studios’ holiday film Red One. While not many details of the plot have been revealed, it has been said the film will cater to a wide range of demographics and will be a global production.

The project aims to portray an uncharted universe in the holiday films genre.

The story has been written by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production, Hiram Garcia. After a bidding war, Amazon Studios won the story in 2021.

The screenplay was written by Chris Morgan. His work on the Fast & Furious franchise has earned him acclaim.

In Ryan Reynolds Free Guy last year, Dwayne and Chris had made cameo appearances, but this will be their first full-on collaboration. A holiday film had been revealed by the former in June last year.

Among the producers are Kasdan and Garcia, according to the report.

Dwayne Johnson has previously worked with director Kasdan on the Jumanji franchise, Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and The Next Level (2019).

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on the film front

Earlier this year, Chris Evans made a cameo appearance in Don’t Look Up. He will next be seen in a romantic film called Ghosted and The Gray Man. Dwayne Johnson will appear in Black Adam, a superhero film that he also starred in last year.

Also Check:

Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter’s Peanut Butter Game Prank

USNIB

