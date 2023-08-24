T-Mobile Complains About AT&T’s MLB Games On Tuesday Claim

(CTN News) – According to a AT&T release from the Better Business Bureau National Programs on Wednesday, T-Mobile was asked to halt its claim that customers would be able to watch major league baseball seasons live or on demand using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

According to the NAD, T-Mobile may need to modify its claim in order to clarify which categories of live games are covered by the MLB.tv benefit.

As per the NAD, T-Mobile’s claim that all MLB games are live is incorrect, since not all games are live, despite the availability of all previously played games on demand.

The latest dispute between T-Mobile and AT&T occurred earlier this week when AT&T challenged T-Mobile’s original claim.

If you search the internet for the best carrier plan, you will find dozens of articles arguing which carrier offers the best plan. Due to AT&T’s complaint, both companies have expressed a desire to increase marketing and advertising.

T-Mobile has amended its claim to allow its customers to view all regular season and out-of-market games live or on demand starting in 2023.

There was no indication from the carrier that the modification would be permanent. In addition, NAD decisions are not legally binding.

It was announced earlier this year that T-Mobile had signed a new deal with the MLB. It will be possible for you to use T-Mobile free of charge until 2028 if you sign up for T-Mobile every year.

In collaboration with MLB, T-Mobile and T-Mobile are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver a breakthrough fan experience that has everything to do with our leading 5G network, according to Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

There’s no doubt that the game is being enhanced both on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game that we all love – as well as showing our customers love by providing free MLB.TV to them.”

T-Mobile and MLB will be partnering together as part of this deal so that MLB.TV will be free for all customers.

At select MiLB games this season, we will be working with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a 5G Private Mobile Network that T-Mobile has launched.

The company will continue to sponsor the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during the MLB All-Star Week for the next few years.

In addition to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason, we have partnered with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show.

By becoming the presenting sponsor of the Little League Baseball World Series, Little League Baseball will continue to build on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Through 2028, T-Mobile customers will be able to subscribe to MLB.TV for free via T-Mobile Tuesdays.

In response to the decision, AT&T did not have any further comments to make. As of right now, T-Mobile has not responded to our inquiry.

There are several exclusive perks available through T-Mobile’s Tuesdays app for its customers, such as discounts on gas, food and hotels. A free MLB.tv subscription for the year 2023 is also available to customers through the app.

In 2016 and 2017, AT&T brought the MLB Network Showcase games in 4K Ultra High Definition to DIRECTV customers who subscribed to the service.

SEE ALSO:

Investors Prepare For AMC’s Conversion As Stocks Plunge