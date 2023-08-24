Connect with us

Business

Investors Prepare For AMC's Conversion As Stocks Plunge
Advertisement

Business

Nvidia Reports $13.5 Billion In Revenue For Q2 As Stock Soars

Business News

Thailand Moves to Boot Facebook Out of Kingdom Over Scam Ads

Business

How Thailand Compares To the US in Consumer Debt

Business

Due To Slowing Demand, Bath & Body Works Sees Steeper Sales Declines

Business

Peloton Shares Drop 20% After a Bigger Loss Than Expected, a Recall, And Seasonality

Business

How to Make Your Gym Business a Success

Business

How To Pay For Pet Care In An Emergency With Mobile Loan App

Business

UK's Corporate Elite Paid Millions as People Grapple With Food Cost

Business

VA Home Loans in Texas

Business

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week

Business

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023's Biggest IPO

Business How To

How To Create A Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy For Business Growth

Business News

Thailand's Q2 Economic Growth At 1.8% Amid Export Challenges and Tourism Resilience

Business

How the Best Sales Training Can Motivate Your Team to be More Effective

Business

Differences Between Current Account and Savings Account: Which Suits You Better?

Business

Over 2,000 Alibaba Jobs Just Went Up After Beijing's Tech Crackdown

Business

An IPO By Arm Is Expected To Be Filed Soon. Here's What You Need To Know.

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

Business

Mastering B2B Appointment Setting: Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Business

Investors Prepare For AMC’s Conversion As Stocks Plunge

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Investors Prepare For AMC's Conversion As Stocks Plunge

(CTN News) – Shares of AMC Entertainment plummeted more than 20% on Tuesday, dropping to a new 52-week low of $2.46 per share, as investors braced themselves for a stock conversion to be completed later this week.

One year after the preferred equity units of the movie theater chain were listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the preferred equity shares will be converted into common stock on Friday.

As a result of the preferred equity units, AMC can sell additional shares of stock after investors rejected the company’s attempt to issue additional shares last year due to dilution fears. In the wake of the Covid pandemic, AMC raised billions of dollars through the sale of new stock, which helped the company pay off its debts and avoid bankruptcy at the same time it plans a 10-to-1 reverse stock split of its common stock on Thursday.

AMC’s authorized share count will rise to 550 million from 52.5 million post-reverse split, allowing it to issue more than 390 million shares, according to Eric Handler.
According to Eric Handleraters, AMC’s authorized share count will increase to 550 million from 52.5 million after the reverse split, allowing the company to issue more than 390 million shares. Prior to the reverse split, the company had a share count of 52.5 million.

It was also reported last week in a research note published by Roth MKM, managing director AMC.

The share price movement follows significant back-and-forth in the past few months: In February, the movie theater chain was sued for rigging a shareholder vote that would have allowed it to convert preferred stock to common stock and issue hundreds of millions of new shares to shareholders.

An amended settlement was approved by a Delaware judge last week in response to that lawsuit.

Since it was announced on Aug. 14 that the APE shares would be converted, the company’s shares have nearly halved.

Among the benefits of the stock conversion is that it will allow AMC to weather the prolonged recovery of the global exhibition industry following the pandemic, as well as any future impacts of the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor strikes.

According to Wold’s current projections, AMC will not reach positive free cash flow until 2025, so it is imperative to have additional liquidity in the near term.
There has been a significant back-and-forth between the share price and the stock price over the past few months:

Alternatively, Roth MKM’s Handler has a price target of 50 cents, which is at the opposite end of the spectrum.

“I’m really making a valuation call with regards to my negative view of the shares,” Handler explained. Our analysts continue to believe that the share price of the company is trading at an irrational level.

In his report, Handler raised the concern that AMC would have to generate nearly $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in order to justify its current market capitalization, which is 78% higher than Roth MKM’s forecast for 2024, and 5% higher than the company’s all-time high EBITDA of $929 million, generated in 2018.

Handler said that for the time being, liquidity concerns have been alleviated for the time being.

SEE ALSO:

Nvidia Reports $13.5 Billion In Revenue For Q2 As Stock Soars

Thailand Moves to Boot Facebook Out of Kingdom Over Scam Ads

How Thailand Compares To the US in Consumer Debt

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs