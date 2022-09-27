Connect with us

Business

S&P 500 Earnings Growth To Be The Focus Next Quarter
Advertisement

Business

Restaurant Workers In SFO Go On Strike For One Week

Business

GBP/USD's Crash And Bounce Chart

Business

For 5 Years, LinkedIn Ran Social Experiments On Over 20 Million Users

Business

Economist in Thailand Predict Baht to Plummet Further in 2022

Business

Asian Stocks and Currencies Drop Over US Recession Fears

Business Cryptocurrency

A Look at the Different Types of Crypto Trading Strategies

Automotive Business

A Beginners Guide to Grow Your Business as a Car Insurance Agent

Business

The Bank of England raises interest rates 0.5 percent

Business

Tesla recalls 1 million cars because automatic windows might exert 'excessive force'

Business

Today, Metrobank Sees a 50-bps Increase In The BSP Rate

Business

Dot Plot Of FOMC Central Tendencies From The September 2022 Meeting. 4.4% EOY 2022

Business

Tesla AI Team Working on FSD Beta, Other EV Features, and Optimus-Coming Soon?

Business

Employee Motivation Strategies

Business

Motivating Underperforming Employees

Business

Despite Spotify's Addition of Audiobooks, The Service Remains Unchanged

Business

Peloton Bike Yime? Can Someone Else Ride it?

Business

Beyond Meat Executive Suspended After Biting a Man's Nose

Business

National Pepperoni Day 2022: Deals And Freebies

Business

Bank of Thailand Reports Baht at a 16 Year Low

Business

S&P 500 Earnings Growth To Be The Focus Next Quarter

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

32 seconds ago

on

S&P 500 Earnings Growth To Be The Focus Next Quarter

(CTN News) _ The earnings growth of S&P 500 companies will now remain on the radar of investors and analysts.

A year after near-zero interest rates, the US economy is facing tough times with interest rates around 3%, following September’s third consecutive hike of 75 basis points.

As the outlook for the market remains gloomy, the valuations of many stocks may fall further. If earnings growth is not visible in the US economy, a big reversal may not occur.

In the second quarter, S&P 500 earnings increased more than 8%, but declined more than 2% excluding energy. In a few weeks, third-quarter earnings will begin, and much hand-wringing will occur about whether economic weakness will hurt earnings.

Ultimately, expected earnings growth is expected to decline year-over-year (as per the note).
FedEx’s expected earnings implosion and the removal of all forward-looking guidance is a canary in the coal mine.
In the last two quarters, stocks of companies beating estimates got rewarded, but at a lower rate.
Stocks of companies that missed estimates got punished more than ever before.

In the third quarter of this year, S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow by 5%; if the Energy sector is excluded, earnings will drop by nearly 2%.

In the last two quarters and the first two quarters of next year, earnings estimates have been on the decline.

In June, third-quarter estimates peaked at over 11%, while fourth-quarter estimates have fallen by more than half since then.

The first half of next year’s estimates are also way down from earlier this year, although they did pick up in August.

The growth of S&P 500 earnings is a big factor in stock prices. Stocks are a discounting mechanism, so one might expect great stock market performance to follow high earnings growth rates.

Three days after the bear market plunge started, earnings growth was over 32% from the fourth quarter of last year.

What is a good earnings growth rate?

In the past, earnings  S&P 500 growth of more than 20% has been associated with a barely positive annualized return of less than 2%; the best period for stocks has been when earnings growth is between -20% and +5%.

Stocks perform worst when earnings are imploding (worse than -20%).The data shows that once earnings bottom and begin to accelerate, the strongest market gains occurred.

SEE Also:

Restaurant Workers In SFO Go On Strike For One Week

GBP/USD’s Crash And Bounce Chart

For 5 Years, LinkedIn Ran Social Experiments On Over 20 Million Users

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop