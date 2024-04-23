Connect with us

Acquisition Talks Between Salesforce And Informica Fall Through: Report

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Salesforce
CREDIT: SUPPLIED ART (WITH PERMISSION)

(CTN News) – A deal between Salesforce and enterprise data management software provider Informatica has fallen through as both parties were unable to agree on the terms of the transaction.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters, both citing anonymous sources, reported on Thursday that the talks about the deal had come to a successful conclusion.

Salesforce is negotiating a mid-30s price per share with the enterprise data management software provider Informatica, according to the Wall Street Journal, which shows the disagreement is likely to stem more from the price of each Informatica share, rather than the terms of the deal.

WSJ reported on April 12 that Informatica was acquiring the company for $11.2 billion, at which time Informatica shares were at $38.48 per share.

With the inclusion of debt, the value of Informatica’s shares stood at $11.2 billion at last week’s close, which means that with the shares’ price, the company is worth approximately $35.19.

Having developed its own iPaaS platform, MuleSoft, which competes with Informatica, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Boomi, IBM, TIBCO, and AWS, Salesforce was most likely to integrate Informatica’s offerings with MuleSoft’s offering. MuleSoft is an iPaaS platform like Informatica and Oracle, which offers the same functionality.

It is no secret that Salesforce acquired MuleSoft for $5.7 billion in 2018, which provided the Anypoint Platform – an iPaaS service that offers integration, automation, and API management capabilities – to businesses.

The Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is a platform developed by Informatica that is capable of offering similar services to Informatica.

Among the many services and components that make up this platform, there are cloud API and application integration, cloud B2B gateway, cloud integration, API Manager and API Center, and data integration to name a few.

The deal has been hailed by many experts as one of the best opportunities ever for Salesforce. This is because it’s taking place at a time when most enterprises, especially the bigger ones, have over a thousand applications and data sources that require integration.

It therefore becomes necessary to clean up long-tail data and match it with the core enterprise data, in addition to cleaning up the long-tail data so that it can be matched with the core enterprise data.

