Connect with us

Business

HashiCorp Shares Spike After IBM Expresses Interest In Buying The Cloud Maker
Advertisement

Business

Mercado Libre And Amazon Under Investigation For Loyalty Deals

Business

JD Sports Accelerates US Expansion By Acquiring Hibbett For $1.08 Billion

Business

Acquisition Talks Between Salesforce And Informica Fall Through: Report

Business

Following Express's Bankruptcy Filing, More Than 100 Stores Will Be Closed

Business

Kittery Trading Post Salaries: Popular Jobs at Kittery Trading Post

Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reports Lower Income And EPS For Q1

Business

Iveco Group's Marx Is Selected As CNH's New CEO

Business

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms

Business

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake

Business

AT&T Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 70 Million Customers' Data Breach

Business

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Business

Cryptocurrency Mining Banned In Angola: China Warns Citizens

Business

Lululemon Closes Washington Distribution Center, Cutting 100 jobs

Business

Target Is Slowly But Surely Phasing Out DVDs From Its Physical Locations

Business

Mark Zuckerberg Beats Elon Musk to become the 3rd richest Person in the World

Business

Super Micro Plunges Ahead Of Earnings As Investors Rotate Out Of Hot AI Stock

Business

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding

Business

Amazon UK May Be Forced To Recognize Unions After GMB Wins Ballot Right

Business

HashiCorp Shares Spike After IBM Expresses Interest In Buying The Cloud Maker

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

32 seconds ago

on

HashiCorp
HashiCorp at the Nasdaq market site, December 9, 2021.

(CTN News) – In a media report that claimed IBM was in talks to acquire HashiCorp, shares of HashiCorp soared by as much as 26% on Tuesday as a result of the report.

Developers use HashiCorp’s software to set up and manage infrastructure in cloud services provided by companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google on behalf of their customers. It is also possible for organizations to pay HashiCorp for managing their security credentials.

A deal could be reached between the two sides within a few days, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal quoting unnamed sources.

During an interview with , both HashiCorp and IBM representatives stated that neither would comment on the market rumors and speculation.

Following the company’s founding in 2012, the company has gone public on Nasdaq in 2021, just two years after it was founded in 2012. During the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, the company generated a net loss of nearly $191 million, on revenues of $583 million, which constitutes a net loss of almost $191 million.

A co-founder of HashiCorp, whose family name is reflected in the company’s name, Mitchell Hashimoto, recently announced that he will be leaving the company after 13 years.

During that time period, revenue soared by almost 23%, compared with 2% for IBM in 2023 during the same time period. In a conference call with analysts held by IBM executives in January, executives from the company pointed to the challenging economic environment. On Wednesday, the company that provides hardware, software, and consulting services will release its earnings report.

In March, Cisco reported holding $9 million in HashiCorp shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has been reported that Cisco held early talks with HashiCorp about a possible acquisition, according to a report from 2019.

Immediately after the Wall Street Journal article was published, IBM shares slid, but quickly recovered after the magazine’s publication.

SEE ALSO:

Mercado Libre And Amazon Under Investigation For Loyalty Deals

JD Sports Accelerates US Expansion By Acquiring Hibbett For $1.08 Billion

Acquisition Talks Between Salesforce And Informica Fall Through: Report
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies