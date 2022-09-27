How we can earn from Writing Articles – Learn 6 ways to make money

CTN NEWS – Whether you’re a skillful freelance writer or a beginner with no experience, anyone can make money from Writing Articles. It is a trendy job today, and people do it full-time or occasionally.

You can do it either for your own blog or write articles for money for another website. Here are six great ideas on how to monetize writing.

Why You Should Try Writing for Money

Writing online for money is so popular today because it allows people to have a flexible lifestyle and still earn a living. Here are the biggest benefits of such a job:

It is easy to find a job, as there is always demand for writers, mainly, from online businesses that need to constantly update content on their websites.

It pays well. Salaries depend on the niche and the author’s skills. Thus, finance, cryptocurrency, travel, digital marketing, and education might be the most profitable niches in 2022.

It doesn’t require academic qualifications to start off. There are plenty of courses and books on the internet and in stores that can teach you writing from scratch.

There is always a variety of topics to escape exhausting routines and educate yourself along the way.

You can work from anywhere in the world and even travel in the meantime.

No need to spend time commuting from home to work and vice versa.

Depending on the country, you can enjoy tax advantages as an independent contractor or self-employed individual.

Best Ideas to Make Money by Writing Articles

To get paid to write articles, you’ll need to start from somewhere, gain skills and knowledge, build a customer base and reputation, and be able to earn more with time. What are the options for writing articles for money?

1. Writing for Your Blog

Setting up your own blog is a long-term strategy, and you won’t make money writing articles instantly. And writing itself won’t bring income unless you monetize the website with affiliate marketing and sponsored posts or by selling your own product.

On the flip side, once the blog features enough materials, it will keep generating money without much effort on your part.

How much can you earn? For example, travel blogger Matt Kepnes from Nomadic Matt made around $750,000 per year in 2017 and Johnny Ward boasted of earning up to $25,000 per month in 2019. These are reputable writers, but beginners can also generate some income. Usually, it takes around one year to start earning $1,000 – $1,500 per month. For instance, Two Scots Abroad started in 2018 and managed to get over 10,000 followers in just a year.

To ensure a good start, choose a reputable blogging platform, pick a profitable niche, select a catchy domain name that people could easily memorize, and start creating content. Then, it’s important to optimize the website along the way to improve its discoverability for both users and search engines and monetize the content with affiliate marketing. For example, with the Travelpayouts partnership platform, you can promote various offers in the travel niche and withdraw earnings in a single payment

Getting Paid to Write

To monetize writing skills faster, consider taking a freelance job or preparing a sponsored post. Below, you’ll learn how to find freelance platforms and blogs looking for authors or advertisers to partner with.

2. Freelance Platforms

You can make money writing online with freelance platforms. These are marketplaces where you can create a profile and find clients. Most platforms allow you to build a portfolio and gather feedback from customers. Another advantage is the secure payment process. On the flip side, freelance platforms charge fees to authors, clients or both of them. So, it’s important to check the terms and conditions.

Where can you find a job?

iWriter offers various types of content and topics to make money writing online. It’s possible to start from $1.40 per 150 words and earn up to $80 per 500 words. However, you should make no less than $20 a week to be paid. Otherwise, your money will burn.

FlexJobs features all kinds of freelance jobs, accessible only with a subscription (from $6.95 per month).

Blogging Pro offers free access to employers but doesn’t verify them on the other hand. Salaries vary a lot. On average, you can get from $30 to $50 per hour as a content writer.

Read: 7 Easiest Ways to Make Money Without a Job

3. Blogs Looking for Writers

Another option to get paid to write articles is by collaborating directly with websites looking for authors. These are usually big platforms with a large community that publish new posts on a daily basis.

For example, Backpacker magazine accepts articles about hiking, backpacking, interesting personalities, and destinations. It offers $0.40 – over $1.00 per word. Great Escape Publishing requests travel-related posts and content that teaches people how to make money writing articles about travel, blogging, photography, etc. You can earn from $50 up to $200 per post.

These are just a couple of examples, as the internet abounds with blogs looking for authors.

4. Article Writing Services

Unlike freelance platforms, article-writing services act as a mediator and have more control over projects. Your pay will be much lower than if you worked directly with a client, but it is also guaranteed, even if there has been a problem with a client. And you’ll be likely to have a stable workflow, as big services are more credible in customers’ eyes than freelancers.

WriterAccess welcomes writers, editors, content strategists, and translators, and finds them a task with the help of artificial intelligence. You’ll get 70% of the earnings, with a $2.8–$7 pay rate for word and two payouts per month.

To join the community, you’ll need to build a profile and pass a proficiency test. There is also an extensive library of images, videos, and templates to help authors deliver top-notch materials.

Textbroker is another great service, offering from 0.7 cents to 5 cents per word. You can write on your own or team up with other authors for a bigger project. To start working, you’ll need to submit a sample post, get rated, and then be able to choose projects based on your rating. Note that Textbroker accepts authors from the United States only.

5. Sponsored Posts

You can monetize your writing skills and promote your own blog simultaneously by creating sponsored posts for other brands: articles, offers, announcements, lists, videos, infographics, and more.

In return, the company will pay cash or reward you with gift cards, free product samples, etc. Generally, you can get $150-$800 per sponsored piece of content when cooperating with the services such as Cooperatize or PayPerPost.

If you want to estimate the price by yourself, you can use the following formula:

If you don’t get any sponsored deals yet, it’s important to start networking with other bloggers and brands. If you already do so, be sure to improve your outreach strategy to land better deals and earn more.

6. Writing Contests

Taking part in a writing contest is another great way to get paid to write articles at home. It’s not the most widespread method of making money but still, it’s worth a try. Such contests usually cover a certain genre or topic – fiction, nonfiction, poetry, etc. Authors of the most relevant and appealing content get prizes.

For example, you can take part in the Travel Writing Contest from Nowhere Magazine and get the opportunity to win $1,000. Look through the whole list of valid writing contests to choose the event that matches your skills and interests.

It’s Finally Time to Start Making Money With Writing

Don’t hesitate to make money on writing. The trick is just to choose the start of gaining skills. If you’re a rookie, why not start a blog of your own and practice until you have a good level of expertise or register with article-writing services?

More experienced authors can easily apply for a higher rate with such services or build a profile on freelance platforms and work directly with clients.

Related CTN News:

The 10+ Best Ways To Make Money Online In India (2022) | (100%Working)