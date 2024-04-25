Connect with us

Business

IBM Buys HashiCorp For $6.4 Billion, Reports Another Revenue Miss
Advertisement

Business

Over 1,000 UPMC Employees Have Been Laid Off Due To Layoffs

Business

Amazon's CTO Says The Company's Opening Cloud Regions In Southeast Asia

Business

Bank of Thailand Pressured to Cut Rates as Baht Hits 6 Month Low

Business

NatWest Enhances StoneX Partnership With Global FX Payments

Business

Google And Apple Take Binance Off Their App Stores In The Philippines

Business

HashiCorp Shares Spike After IBM Expresses Interest In Buying The Cloud Maker

Business

Mercado Libre And Amazon Under Investigation For Loyalty Deals

Business

JD Sports Accelerates US Expansion By Acquiring Hibbett For $1.08 Billion

Business

Acquisition Talks Between Salesforce And Informica Fall Through: Report

Business

Following Express's Bankruptcy Filing, More Than 100 Stores Will Be Closed

Business

Kittery Trading Post Salaries: Popular Jobs at Kittery Trading Post

Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Reports Lower Income And EPS For Q1

Business

Iveco Group's Marx Is Selected As CNH's New CEO

Business

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms

Business

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake

Business

AT&T Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 70 Million Customers' Data Breach

Business

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Business

Cryptocurrency Mining Banned In Angola: China Warns Citizens

Business

IBM Buys HashiCorp For $6.4 Billion, Reports Another Revenue Miss

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

17 seconds ago

on

IBM
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna appears at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 16, 2024. Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(CTN News) – During extended trading on Wednesday, IBM shares fell 4% after the company announced it was acquiring cloud software maker HashiCorp and reported lower first-quarter revenue than expected.

The company announced today that it intends to pay $35 per share for HashiCorp, with an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. HashiCorp shares rose Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported IBM was close to acquiring the company. In an earlier report on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that IBM was contemplating a $35 price per share offer.

After the deal closes, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would be accretive in the first full year, and free cash flow would be accretive in the second.

According to IBM, the transaction should close by the end of 2024.

A spokesperson for IBM said Dave McJannet, HashiCorp’s CEO, will report to Rob Thomas, IBM’s senior vice president in charge of software.

IBM’s revenue growth has been driven by Red Hat, which was acquired by IBM for $34 billion in 2019. Having sold Red Hat’s Linux operating system to multiple public clouds makes a neutral player in the Linux market. Cloud infrastructure can be controlled by developers with the help of open-source software developed by HashiCorp. In addition to Terraform cloud management software, HashiCorp sells other products for a premium price.

HashiCorp shares started trading on Nasdaq in 2021. Despite this, the company has continued to report losses and slowed revenue growth. Even so, it’s adding revenue more quickly.

Stocks of HashCorp moved higher after the acquisition announcement in extended trading by 3%.

Based on LSEG’s poll of analysts, IBM did the following:

  • An adjusted $1.68 earnings per share compares to an expected $1.60 earnings per share

  • In terms of revenue, $14.46 billion was reported versus $14.55 billion expected

Revenue for IBM increased around 1.5% from a year earlier. It’s the company’s third revenue miss in the last five quarters.

StreetAccount reported $5.90 billion in revenue from software, down slightly from the $5.96 billion consensus among analysts.

StreetAccount expected consulting revenue to come in at $5.20 billion, but the company reported $5.19 billion instead. A total of $3.08 billion was generated by infrastructure. StreetAccount’s consensus of $2.94 billion was higher than the actual result of 0.7% decline.

With the quarter ending this month, IBM reported it provided its 160,000 consultants with artificial intelligence assistants to boost productivity, as well as the completion of its divestiture of The Weather Company to Francisco Partners. However, IBM shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is up 6% over the same period despite the after-hours move.

The report will be discussed with analysts on a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

SEE ALSO:

Over 1,000 UPMC Employees Have Been Laid Off Due To Layoffs

Amazon’s CTO Says The Company’s Opening Cloud Regions In Southeast Asia

Bank of Thailand Pressured to Cut Rates as Baht Hits 6 Month Low
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies